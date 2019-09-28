Robert Schmuhl: 'Move to impeach Trump is a risky one with stakes sky-high and the election looming'

Americans, increasingly, are asking that question as the House of Representatives formally launches its impeachment inquiry.

The impetus for the investigation is a whistleblower's complaint against Mr Trump. The president, it's alleged, urged Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to examine possible corruption by Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, before nearly $400m in military aid would be released by the US.

Mr Biden, of course, is not only a former two-term vice president under Barack Obama but also a leading Democratic Party contender to oppose Mr Trump in next year's presidential election. Was the current occupant of the White House seeking to weaken a potential rival by involving a foreign government needing weaponry to continue its war with Russia?

That's what the whistleblower, an intelligence officer, charges. "In the course of my official duties," the written complaint starkly begins, "I have received information from multiple US Government officials that the president of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election. This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the president's main domestic political rivals. The president's personal lawyer, Mr Rudolph Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General [William] Barr appears to be involved as well."

In a summary of the call with Mr Zelensky and released by the White House, the president is quoted as saying: "There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it...It sounds horrible to me."

Suggesting that the Ukrainian government works with the US Justice Department on a case that "sounds horrible" to Mr Trump would certainly concentrate Mr Zelensky's mind.

In addition, Mr Trump repeatedly brings up his attorney, Mr Giuliani, as someone interested in the corruption. Having the former New York mayor, a private citizen, playing private detective for the president raises more than a few questions.

Mr Trump keeps arguing that the Bidens deserve investigation, even though there is no evidence of any wrongdoing. (Hunter Biden served as a board member of a Ukrainian energy company.)

At the UN the other day, the president remarked: "Joe Biden and his son are corrupt, all right? But the fake news doesn't want to report it because they're Democrats. If that ever happened - if a Republican ever did what Joe Biden did, if a Republican ever said what Joe Biden said, they'd be getting the electric chair by right now."

Mr Trump has cultivated the use of hyperbole since he started selling New York real estate. It's possible he mentioned the finality of "the electric chair" because a recent opinion poll from Fox News shows Mr Biden defeating Mr Trump 52pc to 38pc.

What elevates the Ukraine story to the level of an impeachment inquiry is direct presidential involvement. Unlike what happened during the 2016 campaign, when Russian misinformation delivered by Facebook sought to help Mr Trump's candidacy, this new controversy entangles someone already in the Oval Office.

It's curious that someone who's embraced an 'America First' philosophy since he started in politics four years ago might look beyond US shores for political assistance. Yet Mr Trump told ABC News in June that he sees nothing wrong with accepting damaging information about political opponents from abroad.

"I think you might want to listen, there isn't anything wrong with listening," Trump said, boldly adding: "It's not an interference, they have information - I think I'd take it."

Such a brazen statement about opposition research from afar and other claims by the president about unchecked power will be equivalent to background music for the upcoming impeachment inquiry.

Democratic House members have been frustrated since taking control of the chamber in January.

The US constitution gives Congress oversight authority of the president and executive branch. Thus far, however, almost every effort to solicit testimony and documents has resulted in the administration declining to testify or comply.

Before the Ukraine revelations, Washington veterans in politics and journalism were wondering: How do you investigate a president who at every turn refuses to be investigated? The impeachment inquiry will provide a targeted focus for scrutiny.

Republicans (from Mr Trump on down) as well as Democrats face risks ahead. Back in 1998, Democratic President Bill Clinton was impeached by the Republican House, and during the lengthy proceedings Mr Clinton's approval ratings reached their highest points of his eight years in office.

Americans thought the charges didn't directly relate to his performance as president - and the Senate acquitted him in a trial (the official step after impeachment).

Even if the House inquiry leads to impeachment of Mr Trump, best viewed as an indictment, it's unlikely the Republican-controlled Senate will vote to convict the president and remove him from office.

As the inquiry begins, what will be fascinating to follow is the role it plays in the 2020 presidential campaign.

Will Joe Biden become a beneficiary, or will his reputation be tarnished, thus hurting his chances?

Will Donald Trump, in full fighter mode, convince voters he's being harassed and portray himself as the victim of unending attacks?

What's certain is that the upcoming battle will divide - and polarise - America in historic ways, as a White House election looms.

Robert Schmuhl is professor emeritus of American Studies at the University of Notre Dame and an adjunct professor in the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University. He's the author of 'The Glory and Burden: The American Presidency from FDR to Trump'

