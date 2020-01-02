Robert Schmuhl: 'Democrats are stoking Trump's fury but will leave the voters to act as judge and jury'

Since the US House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against the American president on December 18, Mr Trump has transformed his Twitter thumbs into a sword to wound political opponents and a shield to defend himself from (in his words) "an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power by Democrat lawmakers".

Chief recipient of Mr Trump's fury is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and on Christmas Day he fired off a two-part tweet that summarised his grievance with specificity and sarcasm.

"Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with 'no pressure'. She said it must be 'bipartisan... & overwhelming,' but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren't allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!"

What's driving the president to blood-boiling distraction is that the speaker has refused to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate, where a trial will take place. With Mr Trump's Republican Party in control of that chamber, acquittal is a foregone conclusion, and the White House mightily wants a speedy process to end the whole matter. Working with New York Senator Charles Schumer, the minority leader, Ms Pelosi is holding back until the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell outlines definite trial procedures. Will witnesses be called? Will documents the White House refused to give the House be made available?

When the Senate begins proceedings, each senator will be asked to take an oath that includes this pledge: "I will do impartial justice according to the constitution and laws: so help me God."

Mr McConnell, however, is on the record with an alternative viewpoint. Six days before the House acted, he told Fox News: "We have no choice but to take it [impeachment] up. But we'll be working through this process hopefully in a fairly short period of time, in total co-ordination with the White House counsel's office and the people who are representing the president. I'm going to take my cues from the president's lawyers."

A few days later, he went further, telling reporters: "I'm not impartial about this at all. I'm not an impartial juror."

Candour is a virtue in most cases, but Mr McConnell didn't sound as though he's promising to "do impartial justice".

Speaker Pelosi, a House member for 32 years, understands political hardball. She knows that once Leader McConnell, a 34-year Senate veteran, gets the articles, he'll orchestrate the trial as he wants.

Ms Pelosi, not nearly as active on social media as Mr Trump, sent this tart tweet the day after the impeachment votes: "When our Founders wrote the constitution, they suspected we might one day have a rogue president. I doubt they thought we would have a rogue president and a rogue leader of the Senate at the same time."

When the speaker will send the official paperwork to Mr McConnell is Washington's most popular guessing game today. If she delays too long, the public might perceive what she's doing as a political ploy to weaken the president or to infuriate him even more. In November and December, she pushed to complete the inquiry of Mr Trump expeditiously. To seem to dawdle now would send a contradictory message, raising questions about motives and tactics.

In addition, she needs to consider how a trial might affect voting in the Iowa caucus on February 3 and the delivery of Mr Trump's State of the Union address the following day. Would a president visit the Capitol to speak to Congress while under indictment, which is how impeachment should be viewed?

A recent ABC News/'Washington Post' survey revealed that 71pc think the president should allow his aides to testify in a Senate trial. A striking 64pc of Republicans approved such testimony.

Mr Schumer wants, among others, Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, and John Bolton, the former national security adviser, to explain exactly what happened in withholding military assistance to Ukraine after it was approved by Congress. Was the president seeking to use government aid to obtain information helpful to him and damaging to his opponents?

It's clear. Both Democrats and Republicans will need to act judiciously going forward.

Though everyone knows the ultimate outcome, the stakes couldn't be higher.

Next November, American voters will serve as what might be considered a collective tribunal of appeal, either affirming Mr Trump's acquittal or deciding he's guilty and not worthy of re-election.

Expect his Twitter account to keep rumbling volcanically until all the ballots are counted.

Robert Schmuhl is professor emeritus of American studies at the University of Notre Dame and adjunct professor in the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University. He's the author of 'The Glory and the Burden: The American Presidency from FDR to Trump'

