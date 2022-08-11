| 23.5°C Dublin

Rishi Sunak’s unimaginable crapness in this contest has surely taken even him by surprise

Tom Peck

“If he wants to win, Rishi Sunak will certainly win. The question is whether he really wants to carry on at the top, after all the damaging stories about his family’s tax affairs, and getting fined by the police over parties. But if he really wants to be prime minister, the Tory party members definitely won’t stand in his way.”

Some absolute idiot said that on live TV, barely a month ago, and he’s still got a column in The Independent. What an absolute joke.

