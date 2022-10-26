| 13.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rishi Sunak’s earnest sobriety a break with the bungling of his predecessors — but he is a huge risk

Sam McBride

For all that Sunak is untested, he represents a far more dangerous opponent for Labour than either Truss or Johnson

Rishi Sunak after making a speech outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Expand
Sam McBride Expand
Then-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (centre) listening as Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) chairs a Cabinet meeting. Pic: PA Wire Expand

Close

Rishi Sunak after making a speech outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Rishi Sunak after making a speech outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Sam McBride

Sam McBride

Then-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (centre) listening as Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) chairs a Cabinet meeting. Pic: PA Wire

Then-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (centre) listening as Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) chairs a Cabinet meeting. Pic: PA Wire

/

Rishi Sunak after making a speech outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

There was a dramatic contrast between the earnest sobriety of Rishi Sunak and the haplessness of Theresa May, the bumbling faux dishevelment of Boris Johnson and the inarticulate inability of Liz Truss.

From his first words outside Number 10, Sunak set out to break with the past six years of disastrous Conservative Prime Ministers. In how it looks and feels, this is an attempt to return to the modern conservatism of David Cameron. But the decision on whether he can do that is not Sunak’s alone.

Most Watched

Privacy