Rishi Sunak’s earnest sobriety a break with the bungling of his predecessors — but he is a huge risk

There was a dramatic contrast between the earnest sobriety of Rishi Sunak and the haplessness of Theresa May, the bumbling faux dishevelment of Boris Johnson and the inarticulate inability of Liz Truss.

From his first words outside Number 10, Sunak set out to break with the past six years of disastrous Conservative Prime Ministers. In how it looks and feels, this is an attempt to return to the modern conservatism of David Cameron. But the decision on whether he can do that is not Sunak’s alone.

The new Prime Minister inherits a disastrous position: his party is expected not just to lose the next general election, but to be humiliated; the economy is in a dreadful position, which is still deteriorating, and his MPs are openly divided.

In that context, the new Prime Minister’s words and tone on Tuesday were almost perfectly calibrated to convey his appreciation of the dangerous situation which confronts not just his party, but the entire country.

There were none of the Johnsonian wisecracks or the clichés which poured from Truss’s mouth, irrespective of the question she was asked. Nor was there the preposterous refusal of his two predecessors to admit the disasters they had overseen.

While it is easier to admit someone else’s mistakes than one’s own, Sunak gave the impression of being a straight-talker. “Some mistakes were made,” he said bluntly of his predecessor’s calamitous but mercifully short tenure. “I have been elected as leader of my party, and your Prime Minister, in part, to fix them,” he continued.

With impeccable delivery, he spoke of bringing “economic stability and competence” and “compassion” and acknowledged that he had “work to do to restore trust after all that has happened”. Implicitly, each one of those promises was also an admission that they have been lacking in Downing Street for years.

It has become fashionable to lampoon Cameron because he called the EU referendum and then lost it. But that criticism misses the point that the Tories were itching for a referendum and if Cameron had gone back on his pledge to deliver one, he would have been overthrown and replaced by a PM who would have used the full might of the Government to campaign to leave, not to remain. And it forgets that Cameron was the greatest Conservative communicator since Thatcher.

Sunak, first elected to Parliament in 2015 under Cameron’s premiership, demonstrated a similar ability to explain himself to the public.

His most difficult message was an allusion to what we can expect: falling living standards, shrinking public services and higher taxation to pay for the vast debt built up over decades and then multiplied during the pandemic. He did so with skill, presenting it thus: “The Government I lead will not leave the next generation, your children and grandchildren, with a debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves.”

A flight of rhetoric will not resolve any of the dilemmas before Sunak, but political communication can give the sense that something has changed.

When protests erupt, strike action begins and his warring party turns on itself, Sunak’s character and abilities will be tested — something which has never happened during his rapid ascent to the top.

A party turning to someone so inexperienced is rarely a sign of strength; the Tories are desperate and are gambling.

Nevertheless, for all that Sunak is a risk, he represents a far more dangerous opponent for Labour than either Truss or Johnson.