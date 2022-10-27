| 17.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rishi Sunak has already done one thing right – getting rid of Jacob Rees-Mogg

Sean O'Grady

Farewell to the haunted Victorian pencil, and one of the most arrogant and unpleasant figures ever to sit around a British cabinet table

Jacob Rees-Mogg resigned from the government before he was sacked by Rishi Sunak. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Expand

Close

Jacob Rees-Mogg resigned from the government before he was sacked by Rishi Sunak. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Jacob Rees-Mogg resigned from the government before he was sacked by Rishi Sunak. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Jacob Rees-Mogg resigned from the government before he was sacked by Rishi Sunak. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

So farewell, then, Jacob Rees-Mogg, haunted Victorian pencil and one of the most arrogant and unpleasant figures ever to sit around a British cabinet table – an extremely crowded field. He resigned from the government just before he was going to be sacked by Rishi Sunak.

If Sunak does nothing else of note or merit in his career, he deserves the abiding gratitude of a nation for being rid of this absurd poseur.

Related topics

More On Rishi Sunak

Most Watched

Privacy