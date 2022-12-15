| -2.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Richard Madeley sputtered and flapped at Mick Lynch and was shown up by the union boss who’s on the side of working people

Harriet Williamson

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) joins members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) during a rally in Parliament Square, London, as Royal Mail workers mark another strike in the increasingly bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions. Picture date: Friday December 9, 2022. Expand

Close

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) joins members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) during a rally in Parliament Square, London, as Royal Mail workers mark another strike in the increasingly bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions. Picture date: Friday December 9, 2022.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) joins members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) during a rally in Parliament Square, London, as Royal Mail workers mark another strike in the increasingly bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions. Picture date: Friday December 9, 2022.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) joins members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) during a rally in Parliament Square, London, as Royal Mail workers mark another strike in the increasingly bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions. Picture date: Friday December 9, 2022.

I actually feel quite sorry for Richard Madeley. Imagine being the living incarnation of a comedy character that was specifically created to send up every incompetent, desperate, right-wing presenter on telly – Steve Coogan’s Alan Partridge. Imagine, at this precise moment, looking even more ridiculous and more Partridge than the usual suspect, Jeremy Clarkson. And Clarkson punched a colleague because he couldn’t have the food he wanted. The stakes are high here.

Unfortunately for Madeley, when you shoot for the general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), Mick Lynch, you’d better not miss. But miss he did; as has every single presenter and interviewer attempting to trip and belittle Lynch in the last six months or so.

Most Watched

Privacy