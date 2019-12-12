Richard Curran: 'The real FAI action will be the fixture at Bank of Ireland'

Whatever about cameras, questions, egos and 'no comments' that would have dominated proceedings, the Oireachtas committee room is not where the real action is taking place. The real action is between the FAI and Bank of Ireland.

As the FAI tries to refinance its nearly €30m of bank borrowing, Bank of Ireland is actually in a bit of a hot seat.

The FAI is in technical breach of its banking covenants. This doesn't mean it has missed repayments, but its overall financial position is weaker than that deemed necessary by the bank when it gave out loans.

This usually means that all bank loans become payable on demand - in other words, whenever the bank says so.

Bank of Ireland became involved as a main lender to the association in late 2013 when it provided overdraft facilities. This was at a time when the FAI did a deal with its then bankers, Danske Bank, brokered by a company linked to Dermot Desmond.

Under the terms of the deal, a US company acquired a chunk of the FAI bank debt, and in the process provided the football body with a financial lifeline by writing off more than €10m of its borrowings.

Just three years later in 2016, the American company debt was repaid as part of a refinancing deal by Bank of Ireland.

At the time, Bank of Ireland took a massive 'belt and braces' approach to the FAI's debt.

According to Companies Office filings, its security on the loans was just about everything, from contracts to bank accounts, assets, floating charges, you name it.

Now that the FAI is technically in breach of its banking covenants, Bank of Ireland could pull the plug on the whole thing and take any asset it wants. It is a strong position to be in.

However, who wants to be the bank that shut down the national football team and put the nation's soccer association, with its massive community presence, into administration? Especially if you are a bank that was bailed out by the taxpayer in the crash.

This becomes a hot potato for the bankers, and an even tougher call for FAI lead executive Paul Cooke and his colleagues. According to the FAI's accounts published last Friday, the bank has agreed to waive its banking covenants further, until a proper refinancing deal can be hammered out. Nobody is rushing to pull the plug.

There was no way the FAI was going to troupe into an Oireachtas committee room and face multiple questions in public from grandstanding politicians about its current 2019 finances (which are not publicly available yet), at a time when it is negotiating some kind of bank refinancing deal.

Furthermore, new independent directors and a new independent chairman are yet to be appointed.

Equally, how can the bank agree a major refinancing deal when the board is about to experience significant personnel changes, probably in the next week?

The bank will want the certainty of doing a deal with whoever is going to be in charge at least into the medium term.

The current leadership are no doubt doing their best to secure the future of the organisation and clean up the mess. But the challenges are enormous. If the FAI was an ordinary commercial business, it seems inconceivable it would secure a refinance.

Here are the facts:

1. The minister who oversees several million in funding to the organisation said this week: "The Government does not currently trust the Football Association of Ireland with funding."

"We don't trust the FAI, we don't trust them with the money, we've withdrawn from them and we're not going to give them any Government money or taxpayers' money," Shane Ross added.

"We must be absolutely certain that we don't give money to an organisation which is in tatters. And the FAI is, and I think everybody would agree. It's a basket case." Not ideal for negotiating bank refinancing.

2. What is the level of FAI debt right now? We know its current liabilities were over €55m at the end of 2018 and that it lost nearly €9m that year. If anything, the situation has probably got worse.

3. Its auditors said regarding the 2018 accounts they had not been given full information and explanation, and were unable to determine whether adequate accounting records had been kept, among other things.

4. The difference between the revised accounts for 2017 published last week and the accounts originally reported under John Delaney is staggering.

The original 2017 accounts showed an operating surplus of €7.1m. It was actually €1.9m. The FAI reported a surplus for the year of €2.75m, which has been revised to a loss of €2.8m. Its net current liabilities were reported as €21.1m but have been restated at €57m.

Perhaps most dramatically, its net assets were reported at €22.3m but have been restated at €14.1m for 2017. At the end of 2018, the FAI was a business with net assets of just €5.2m.

5. It has had to fork out more than €2.7m to Revenue following an audit and it faces having to pay back €6m to sponsor Sports Direct at a rate of €100,000 per month as part of an agreement not previously disclosed to auditors.

6. The cost of investigations and the terms and conditions of any financing provided by Uefa, believed to be a €15m credit facility, are not fully clear yet.

Despite this financial train wreck, the bank will need to do some kind of deal. This will take guile, solid negotiating skills and a lot of credibility to secure with Bank of Ireland, all of which have been in short supply at the FAI lately. It is changing for the better but isn't there yet.

Somewhere in the power dynamic of negotiations is the knowledge the bank is unlikely to pull the plug. The FAI will have to bring a lot to the table. It will have to do whatever it takes to restore enough independence and credibility to regain the backing of Government and its support.

It will have to put together a credible cost-saving plan and a business plan which will show how it can make the required repayments into the future.

Bear in mind it has just lost mobile phone operator Three as a sponsor. The national team faces an uphill battle to qualify for the Euros, which will affect revenues.

A new financing deal is likely to be multi-faceted. It may involve further outside support from Uefa, in the form of guaranteed longer-term funding.

Don't rule out other financial support from private interests. This happened before when Denis O'Brien paid football manager salaries and Desmond helped restructure borrowings, leading to a debt write-off.

The FAI is in a huge mess of its own making. Many people feel it should be let go and then start again. Uefa/Fifa would have to be involved in such a scenario if the new organisation were to retain membership. So too would the Government. This seems very unlikely.

Meanwhile, its bankers will have to make hard-nosed financial decisions, but with one eye toward the brand and reputational cost of driving too hard a bargain with a national community organisation and the Boys in Green.

This is one football clash definitely worth watching.

