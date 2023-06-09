Richard Curran: Morality was never going to win against the megabucks waved about by the Saudis

The Saudi government has also turned its attention to soccer, with the acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo a major statement. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

Rory McIlroy said he felt like a sacrificial lamb following the agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

This week’s Saudi takeover at the top of world golf was pitched as a clash between sport, money and morality. But morality was never going to make the cut.

A new umbrella entity will house what was formerly three professional golf tours. It will be mainly funded by the Saudi government.

What’s “good for golf” is what is good for its top players. The top ranks of the sport will be awash with even more cash.

An obvious response would be “so what?”. Who cares who funds a money merry-go-round for multi-millionaires who try to put a small ball in a small hole in the smallest number of shots while wearing some unusual outfits.

As someone who doesn’t play golf, I paid as much attention to the Saudi rancour of the last year as I did to post-tournament interviews with golfers talking about their mindset on the back nine. It usually sounds like a deep dive into the inane.

But something bigger was going on here. A $700bn (€649.9bn) Saudi government investment fund had set up a rival golf tour and successfully poached several big names by offering them up to $200m (€185.7m) to jump ship. Tiger Woods was supposedly offered $800m (€742.8m), while Rory McIlroy was reportedly offered $400m (€371.4m). He says that wasn’t true.

The corporate move looked like the latest chapter of Saudi “sportswashing”. Explained simply, this is the use of petrodollars to buy a level of legitimacy in sport to project its influence and image around the world.

But sport is supposed to be different – it is supposed to represent something better than just the money

Soundbites over the last year or so about human rights in Saudi Arabia, treatment of women and even links to 9/11 all came into play. Now that a new partnership deal has been done, it is obvious that it was never a battle of values or morality. It was always about trying to fend off a takeover.

What better way to try to fight off a corporate challenger than to throw everything at the pursuers, until you know you are going to lose and then say you didn’t really mean any of it.

This is how business has operated for centuries. But sport is supposed to be different – it is supposed to represent something better than just the money. Many of us who are a little older still cling to some fanciful notion of the ideals of amateur sport and the achievements of our childhood heroes.

Yet those values are increasingly difficult to find when you look at the top levels of so many sports. The Saudis have their eye on soccer, which has been infested with oligarchs, vanity billionaires and asset-strippers for years.

Cycling and athletics have been undermined by drug cheating. At the amateur level, we have seen crooked judges in boxing, match-fixing in soccer by gamblers and, dare I say it, Irish dancing has even been tarnished by competition fixing.

The Saudi government has also turned its attention to soccer, with the acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo a major statement. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

The real heroes of sport don’t have to be without money and wealth, but they should represent something more than it.

The same is true of cultural icons like actors. How many of us feel a little queasy about seeing film stars promote luxury watches or bags, knowing they definitely don’t need the money but want it anyway?

In an old-fashioned world, they are demeaning their own position as cultural figures. However, to a contemporary audience they are simply being smart and taking whatever cash they can get.

In this instance, the players most affected by the arrival of Saudi petrodollars are already multi-millionaires. McIlroy, described himself as a “sacrificial lamb” for having vehemently opposed the arrival of the Saudi money on the golf circuit, only to be betrayed by his leaders in a new partnership.

His instincts may have been to take a moral high ground but ultimately, what did he have to lose and what has he lost? Nothing really. He hasn’t even called for the resignation of the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan – the man who made him that sacrificial lamb.

Morality was the card most played by Monahan in his attempts to fend off defections from his tour to LIV Golf when it arrived.

He questioned the Saudi role in 9/11 and human rights abuses. However, he ultimately went on to sit down and agree a partnership at the top of the sport – and now we have this merger of three entities that is mostly backed by Saudi government money.

Leaders of many big corporations have the minds of goldfish, except when it comes to profit

Whether in golf or in soccer (by attracting Cristiano Ronaldo), the Saudi government is not trying to buy legitimacy as some have suggested. They are trying to buy respectability.

This is a regime that chopped a journalist into pieces in a foreign embassy. They killed Yemeni children travelling on a school bus. They are part of a coalition that carried out more than 150 air strikes on civilian targets in Yemen, including homes and hospitals.

Many of the bombs used in those attacks were sold to them by British and American contractors with the blessing of those governments. The Biden administration announced an end to US military support for “offensive operations” in Yemen in 2021, but maintenance contracts to coalition squadrons continued, according to the Washington Post.

Economic ties remain enormous. The Saudi state oil giant Aramco made a profit of $161bn (€149.5bn) last year. Irish exports to Saudi Arabia were over €600m in 2022.

In the debate about moral responses, it is okay to holiday in Dubai where slave labour built the place. It was also okay to do business with Russia after it took Crimea by force in 2014.

The state investment fund that will bankroll golf – and which owns 80pc of Newcastle United Football Club – is supposed to boost the country’s profile on the global stage under a strategic framework called Saudi Vision 2030.

It is about changing the country’s conservative image and helping the economy transition away from dependency on fossil fuels. It looks increasingly like a plaything for a sports-mad elite.

Corporate sponsorship decides whether money rules or not in sport. Leaders of many big corporations have the minds of goldfish, except when it comes to profit.

Perhaps McIlroy accidentally summed up the ethical quagmire when so much of our 21st century world is driven by money.

“I’ve come to terms with it. I’ve resigned myself to... this is what’s going to happen. It’s very hard to keep up with people who have more money than anyone else,” he said.