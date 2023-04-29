Richard Curran: Irish economy would have a lot riding on the outcome of a Biden v Trump re-match

It would be naive of the Biden camp to simply assume they could beat Donald Trump again. Photo: Charles Krupa / AP© AP

Richard Curran

US president Joe Biden’s decision to run again for the White House could not be described as a surprise. He had dropped lots of hints, not least as he left these shores at the end of his very upbeat visit.

