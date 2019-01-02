Richard Curran: 'If Brexit has taught us anything, it's that we are still at mercy of whims of UK politicians'

There is only one significant course of action available to the Irish Government by way of influencing the next few crucial weeks in Westminster, and that is to step back by allowing some kind of watering-down of the backstop arrangement in the withdrawal agreement.

Despite huge pressure from the British government and possibly closer to Brussels too, this seems highly unlikely. And despite the risks, it would be the wrong course to take. The backstop is necessary.

It has been argued by some that the Irish Government hardened its position on the Border backstop when Leo Varadkar became Taoiseach in order to strengthen the hand of the EU negotiating team. It has even been suggested that Dublin is allowing itself to be used by Brussels.

The toughening of the stance, namely that a backstop be enshrined in a legally binding way as part of the withdrawal agreement, was a totally necessary step.

The backstop is based on a lack of trust. That lack of trust built up steadily in the months after the Brexit referendum as Irish Government officials tried and tried to get the British government to engage on the implications of a hard Brexit for how the Border in Ireland would work.

Brexiteers say "we will find a way to keep an open Border which can be worked out as part of the future trading relationship talks".

The Irish Government has very good reason to believe not only does such a solution not exist, but when such a reality would become obvious to all sides, we would have no cards left to play in the negotiations. A backstop would still have been necessary if Theresa May had committed to a Brexit based on remaining in the customs union and the single market.

Legally binding assurances on an open Border would have been needed until such time as negotiations for that kind of Brexit had been concluded.

The Irish Government is not beyond criticism in these negotiations. At times the Taoiseach has come across as someone posturing as a major player in a set of talks we are not actually directly involved in. At times, Irish Government figures have allowed themselves to get sucked into public discourse about a united Ireland at a time when it is important to emphasise to unionists that a united Ireland is an aspiration for nationalists, not a plan.

The Government has done little publicly to reflect the negative longer-term implications for Ireland of its soured relationship with the UK. They may well be waiting for us in the long grass on a range of issues from competitive corporation tax to fisheries policy.

Despite these shortcomings, the Irish Government had no real alternative to the overall approach it has taken Brexit. One senior Government official told me as far back as October 2016 there would have to be a hard Border of some kind in Ireland or there would have to be an economic border down the Irish Sea. They could see from very early on what Brexit-obsessed Tories could not see, or were not prepared to consider as even relevant. The first academic paper on the implications of Brexit for Ireland was commissioned by an Irish government department back in December 2014. That's how early they were on to this thing.

Unfortunately, the complete failure of British politicians to show leadership has left Ireland vulnerable. So what next?

Theresa May's doomed Brexit deal would be equivalent to a soft Brexit for Ireland, but a Brexit nonetheless. The backstop, the transition period and the regulatory alignment would all help for a time. It would set the tone for the negotiations on a future trade relationship between the EU and the UK, but uncertainty would remain about how those trade talks would play out.

A no-deal Brexit appears unlikely too now, but cannot be dismissed. A majority in the British parliament is opposed to a no-deal Brexit but have to find a mechanism to exercise that view.

They cannot really vote down a no-deal Brexit, unless they have something to vote for in its place. We have become all too familiar with the economic implications of a no-deal Brexit, which would hold back job growth and completely undermine entire sectors in Ireland, such as the food industry. A Norwegian-style off-the-shelf deal also looks like a pipedream of some middle-ground Tories. Even the Norwegians wouldn't have it.

This points to a second referendum. Such an outcome is far from straightforward for Ireland. It could be pursued by a new Conservative prime minister or it may well only follow a general election of uncertain outcome.

A second referendum campaign would be so divisive it would make the 2016 referendum seem like an altar boys' convention. A majority vote to remain would undoubtedly be very welcome in Ireland but it would not be without change.

British politics and British society is fractured on this issue. There may be a very left-wing Corbyn government in power with negative implications for the performance of the British economy, the currency, the stock market and disposable incomes in the UK. All of these would have long-term consequences for Ireland.

One of the biggest messages to come from this whole Brexit debacle, irrespective of what happens now, is that Ireland is too heavily dependent for its economic welfare on the whims of British politicians. We thought those days were behind us. Irish businesses must look to other markets, especially in the EU.

The Government must invest in infrastructure, from ports and shipping routes, to greater funding supports for exporters.

Britain is heading for a timeout on Brexit. This breathing space could deliver a general election and/or a second referendum.

