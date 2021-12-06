| 4.9°C Dublin

Revival of the corner shop would do your heart good

John Daly

Assorted jars of sweets is a staple of many corner shops. Photo: Getty images Expand

When Joni Mitchell sang “you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone”, she might well have been predicting the demise of the corner shop as more of them shut their doors forever. I can chart the chapters of my life by those always-open neighbourhood jewels that sustained me.

From bedsit college days through to the first 20-something flat-share and onward to the primary relationship apartment, a variety of local corner shops witnessed this shambolic teenager transition to something resembling an adult.

