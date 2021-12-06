Revival of the corner shop would do your heart good

When Joni Mitchell sang “you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone”, she might well have been predicting the demise of the corner shop as more of them shut their doors forever. I can chart the chapters of my life by those always-open neighbourhood jewels that sustained me.

From bedsit college days through to the first 20-something flat-share and onward to the primary relationship apartment, a variety of local corner shops witnessed this shambolic teenager transition to something resembling an adult.

Along the way, those well-worn counters recorded my existence in a million takeout coffees, an abundance of crisps and breakfast rolls, a thousand date-night bottles of Chablis and a truckload of cigarettes before healthful sanity prevailed.

Even further back to short-pants days, the corner shop tutored the earliest lessons of commerce as we negotiated increased weight of Ritchie’s milky mints, Barratt Black Jack chews and Laffy Taffy ropes across the Formica worktop.

“You’ll catch more flies with honey than vinegar,” was a mantra of my mum’s – and a lesson demonstrated with a megawatt smile toward the lady controlling the glass sweetie jar.

Those Aladdin’s caves on every neighbourhood corner took a unique mixture of social and commercial genius to run – kindly folk who indulged the greed of chocaholic urchins, staying open on a dawn-to-dusk timetable, and always answering the frantic midnight knock for the priceless treasure of a Calpol bottle.

Anyone who has served the public in those palaces of parish retail knows the dictum of PT Barnum: “Politeness and civility are the best capital ever invested in business – the more a man gives, the more generous will be the patronage bestowed upon him.”

Happily, the pandemic has driven a renaissance of the corner shop as the catchphrase “shop local” has earned it a new generation of followers.

When the surreal dynamic of lockdown first imposed itself upon us, we scrambled frantically in search of those ordinary everyday icons to sustain us. The shopping centre multiples offered only lengthy, impersonal queues marshalled by impassive uniformed security, whereas that traditional staple of retail just a short walk away was waiting with a smile and local gossip.

“It was scary in those early weeks when we thought tens of thousands might die,” my local operator admitted. “But there was never a question of us closing up and sitting it out. We know we’re a lot more than just a place for bread and milk.”

In his book, The Mom & Pop Store: How the Unsung Heroes of The American Economy Are Surviving and Thriving, Robert Spector lists the key attributes of corner operators: “All you have is your good name; you have to be an honest, honourable person in order to survive. Very simple stuff, but very important stuff.”

Despite the unstoppable march of the big-box multiples, the humble corner shop continues to survive. And every time I dash in for a 9pm bottle of Bordeaux, I’ll be grateful for that.