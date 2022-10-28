Review: Daniel O’Donnell’s musical horror thrives on self-deprecating humour

Daniel O’Donnell has given fans of self-deprecating, cheesy, musical videos a Halloween treat with his new short film Night of the Daniels.

Released on YouTube, the action-packed Irish production is less than 9-minutes long, and in that short space of time, viewers get a Daniel overload.

The script follows a tried and tested recipe. It opens in an idyllic setting, the potential source of the impending doom is established early on and a hero must rise to the occasion to save the day.

The film even has an over the top, ‘suspicious’ local man who frantically warns the whole community that “the town is cursed”.

It opens with the singer launching the “Daniel O’Donnell Wax Museum” in his home parish of Dungloe.

Addressing the crowd at the ribbon cutting ceremony, the country star recalls the difficulties they had in securing planning permission for the site as it was built on an “ancient burial tomb”.

Inside the horror ramps up as the museum contains a dozen or more wax Daniels.

One female character remarks: “I don’t know, there’s something off about him?” However, the singer seems happy with the likeness, adding: “Aren’t these great? They got the nose right anyway”.

As Daniel, Majella and Dungloe’s other residents are settling down for the night, the film takes a paranormal turn, resulting in sequin-clad, wax, Daniel mannequins terrorising the villagers.

Luckily, the superhero country music star – who has his very bat phone – leaps into action with his trusty steed, a range of weapons and, of course, his signature hairspray.

Over the next few minutes, the 60-year-old jumps, swings, kicks and lays waste to his opponents in a way that would put peak Taken Liam Neeson to shame.

The action sequence is also backed by a high-temp rendition of the Elvis hit Burning Love.

Thankfully, Daniel O’Donnell has followed the K.I.S.S method for the short film (Keep it simple stupid) and with very few lines, a few laughs and a song, he avoids a real life horror show.

His fans will surely love it.