| 12.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Review: Daniel O’Donnell’s musical horror thrives on self-deprecating humour

Daniel O'Donnell's short film can be viewed on You Tube Expand

Close

Daniel O'Donnell's short film can be viewed on You Tube

Daniel O'Donnell's short film can be viewed on You Tube

Daniel O'Donnell's short film can be viewed on You Tube

Paul Hyland

Daniel O’Donnell has given fans of self-deprecating, cheesy, musical videos a Halloween treat with his new short film Night of the Daniels.

Released on YouTube, the action-packed Irish production is less than 9-minutes long, and in that short space of time, viewers get a Daniel overload.

Most Watched

Privacy