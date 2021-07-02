| 16.9°C Dublin

‘Revenge tour’: How showman Trump is ready to throw his hat back in the ring

The former president is on a ‘revenge tour’, continuing to deny the reality of last year’s election and hinting of a third run at the White House. Robert Schmuhl reports from the US on his enduring hold on supporters and the Republican Party

Former US President Donald Trump at the Lorain County Fairgrounds on June 26 in Wellington, Ohio ahead of a rally to campaign for his former White House advisor Max Miller Expand
Supporters of former President Donald Trump wait for the start of a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio last weekend Expand
Republican senator Mitt Romney is a target for Donald Trump on what commentators are calling his 'revenge tour' Expand

Robert Schmuhl

For Donald Trump, the 2020 US presidential election has evolved into a political reality show, starring himself and based on his unending denial of reality. Last Saturday he launched the most public phase of his attempt to challenge the truth by conducting his first rally since leaving the Oval Office. Several thousand cheering supporters gathered in a fairground near Cleveland for a 97-minute oration on how it couldn’t be possible that he lost eight months ago and why the administration of his successor, Joe Biden, is “a complete and total catastrophe”.

Ever since the night of the election, when he disputed results showing he was losing (“This is a fraud on the American public... Frankly, we did win this election”), Trump has never wavered in claiming that victory was stolen from him.

“This was the scam of the century,” he told the Ohio rally, “and this was the crime of the century.” He repeated the latter phrase three times.

