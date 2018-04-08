Revealed: How much the Office of the President costs over seven years
Travel bills for overseas visits add to growing Aras spend yet details of how money is spent continue to be exempt from scrutiny, writes Philip Ryan
Costs associated with the running of the Office of the President have started to significantly rise in recent years, with the seven-year Presidency of Michael D Higgins now looking set to be at least €30m, the Sunday Independent can reveal.
This figure includes the President's salary which will total more than €1.7m once he finishes his term in office.
Mr Higgins's personal staff bill will come to more than €11m when his tenure ends, while travel expenses are estimated to be in excess of €1.5m.