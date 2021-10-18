Return of storied festival is music to the ears of so many

Premium
One question dominates the conversation everywhere in Munster this week: “Are you jazzing?” Refused the traditional October blowout of Dixieland ragtime due to pandemic restrictions in 2020, it seems like the entire province is putting on its dancing shoes this weekend to stomp Covid out the gap.
As Ireland’s first major festival in over 18 months, this year’s banquet of bebop and swing is about much more than swimming in sublime sax melodies from dusk to dawn – but rather a musical rallying cry to a freedom too long denied.
It matters not a whit whether you know your Satchmo from your Cannonball. This year’s festival is another reason to celebrate the musical genre known as ‘the big brother of the blues’.
Founded in 1978, the Cork festival ranks as one of Ireland’s longest-running music events, worth an estimated €50m to the Munster economy.
Labelled by some as ‘Southern fried syncopation’, its mix of swing, funk and blues should provide a timely 2021 rhythm for a nation determined to once more get its groove back.
Seen by many as the perfect social blowout before the long haul to Christmas, Cork jazz is an easy magnet to surrender to. Up there with Montreux, New Orleans and Newport, Cork has punched above its weight in attracting heavyweights such as Ronnie Scott, Sonny Rollins, Wynton Marsalis, BB King, Dave Brubeck, Lionel Hampton and Chick Corea.
Humour remains a tasty side dish to the musical main course. Back in 1981, Cleo Laine and John Dankworth retired to their fifth-floor hotel room after an Opera House performance that blew the roof off. Hearing a tapping at the window, Cleo opened it to encounter a UCC student called Jimmy, who politely asked: “Do you mind if we come through, there’s a huge crowd downstairs?”
The songstress obliged, and 15 likely lads who had shimmied 50 feet up a drainpipe transited the bedroom en route to the all-night action. As the last boyo carefully closed the window, he asked: “Are ye here for the jazz?”
Similarly, when Dizzy Gillespie arrived in Cork at the tail-end of a huge European tour, he asked the airport taxi what city he was in. “Tis Cork, boy,” came the reply. “Now I see how you got the nickname.”
Many performances have long since passed into legend, including Ella Fitzgerald’s 1990 gig where my folks had a front-row seat. Her encore of I’ll See You in My Dreams was hummed around the Daly household for weeks afterwards. Like the Irish weather, jazz is an unpredictable climate – smooth and cool, turbulent and wild.
Sometimes too long, sometimes confusing – but always a musical conversation that pitches and ebbs into the kind of toe-tapping abandon that’s downright irresistible.
Duke Ellington said: “By and large, jazz has always been like the kind of a man you wouldn’t want your daughter to associate with.”
In the end, though, Louis Armstrong put it best: “If you have to ask what jazz is, you’ll never know.”
You dig?