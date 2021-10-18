Return of storied festival is music to the ears of so many

One question dominates the conversation everywhere in Munster this week: “Are you jazzing?” Refused the traditional October blowout of Dixieland ragtime due to pandemic restrictions in 2020, it seems like the entire province is putting on its dancing shoes this weekend to stomp Covid out the gap.

As Ireland’s first major festival in over 18 months, this year’s banquet of bebop and swing is about much more than swimming in sublime sax melodies from dusk to dawn – but rather a musical rallying cry to a freedom too long denied.

It matters not a whit whether you know your Satchmo from your Cannonball. This year’s festival is another reason to celebrate the musical genre known as ‘the big brother of the blues’.