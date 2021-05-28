WE’RE nearly there… at the end of a long and fractious journey.

Everyone is tired and irritable.

The last thing we need is the nanny state putting us on the child-restrainer straps as soon as we get out of the car.

In other words, people want to enjoy their night out and few drinks, and will even wait further for the indoors. Just don’t harass us when we’re trying at last to relax… or you could have a popular uprising on your hands.

Yes, we’ll sit outside for another few weeks, but for God’s sake don’t come near us with your measuring tapes. Ireland has never been England. We’ve never been orderly, and that’s just all there is to it. We’ve never queued for buses.

In the back of the public mind, as we wait for some green lights this evening, is the nagging worry that officialdom and nonsense merchants can still screw it up for us.

It is likely the plain people of Ireland have already given up listening to the finicky detail, and won’t even hear the aural small print when it is announced by Micheál today.

Either something is open or it is not, but please don’t attempt to impose these halfway houses of stupid bloody rules on us.

Bad enough that we ever put up with those twisting intestines at the airport when it’s deserted and we should be able to walk straight into security.





The last thing we need is red-headed curates up counting heads for the right number of Jackeens, Galwegians, Corkonians or other urbanites sitting at a raindrop-plinked table.

Similarly, we’ve always been grand with the girls and boys in blue, but could they please take a pill in regard to whether too many tables are cluttering up the pedestrian thoroughfare and thereby posing an overspill danger with vehicular traffic?

And by the way, browbeating publicans over it is just schneaky, trying to get them to pass on the wittering interferences to the rest of us.

Please don’t mention anyone’s licence renewal – just grin and ‘move along,’ as you’d say yourself. Keep that notebook pocket buttoned.

The enormous public sacrifice was made last year, when remote tables made us all feel we were back in the exam hall at the end of the universe.

When we ate our outrageous €9 chicken wings or suspiciously recycled slices of pizza.

The fact that half the adult population has been given one vaccine at least has to count for something… not least for the heroic bar staff, cooks, servers and buskers who have always put the friendly ‘pal’ into hospitality.

If they are enlisted as part-time State enforcers, I swear this writer will finally go out of his mind.

Wind, cold and rain – the need to wear coats – will be inconvenience enough for the dedicated dri – supporter of local businesses this predictable soggy summer.

Any more mithering would make the game not worth the candle, if it hasn’t been moistly extinguished already in its outdoor environment. We’d throw our hat at it. After all, we’re used to being at home, staring mournfully at the telly…

A voice of sanity from Wexford drifted over the airwaves on the Claire Byrne Show this morning, saying the “announcement” was already resembling a parental promise to unruly children that if they would just behave, there might be ice cream on the way home.

“In due course,” as they always said. Guess what – we’re adults, said the voice representing tens of thousands, if not hundreds.

Inconsistencies were berated, and there are many, including the harpist not allowed to play alone in the lobby of a wedding hotel. But if the freedoms are going to come festooned in more restrictions, then “stop the car and let us out.”

I couldn’t have put it better.

So please remember, Micheál, you are Irish – not any kind of scolding Teuton or disapproving Dane. Make it simple and make it a pleasure.

We’ll buy our own ice cream, thanks.