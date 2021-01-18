| 4.3°C Dublin

Reopen our schools now for essential workers – survival of our healthcare system and its staff are at stake

Mary McCarthy

In March, it was an unexpected occurrence when schools shut , so a lack of a solution to accommodate school children of frontline workers was understandable.

Second time around there is still no plan, and with 4,000 employees at acute hospitals unavailable for work last week, a second class pupil could join the dots and see the correlation here.

On Morning Ireland Anne O’Connor, chief operations officer with the HSE, said positive Covid tests and being a close contact were to blame; but also that some of these absences were down to childcare issues.

