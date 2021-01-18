Reopen our schools now for essential workers – survival of our healthcare system and its staff are at stake

In March, it was an unexpected occurrence when schools shut , so a lack of a solution to accommodate school children of frontline workers was understandable.

Second time around there is still no plan, and with 4,000 employees at acute hospitals unavailable for work last week, a second class pupil could join the dots and see the correlation here.

On Morning Ireland Anne O’Connor, chief operations officer with the HSE, said positive Covid tests and being a close contact were to blame; but also that some of these absences were down to childcare issues.

There were 7,000 HSE staff absent in recent weeks, and we don’t know what proportion was down to childcare, but it’s possibly a significant driver.

There are some healthcare workers coping because maybe have a trusty childminder or a parent available at home.

But many HSE workers, especially nurses, work part time around their child’s school hours, and so have a hodge podge childcare system they can no longer call on.

A nurse I know works three long days, and relies on a mix of after school clubs, her 82-year-old mother and friends.

So far she is managing because her husband can work from home and she has requested weekend shifts.

However, last week he had to go into work and she called in sick. She was exhausted and things had come to a head.

She did not have the energy or inclination to beg friends or family to step in when they were also under pressure. She could see her children needed her.

Many healthcare workers I spoke to tell me they are tired and worried about their children – including teenagers.

Even if one parent is working at home, often they can’t offer sufficient help with homeschooling. Employers say they understand but the work needs to be done.

Other healthcare workers are single parents, or may have frontline shift workers as partners, so they have no choice but to take time off.

It feels shortsighted not to have acknowledged from the start it was essential to keep schools partially open.

And any plan should have accommodated teachers’ children, because otherwise this is an understandable obstruction to in-school teaching.

It is why Fórsa, the union representing special needs assistants (SNAs), is now presenting lack of childcare as among the roadblocks against a planned return of these teachers.

In the UK, schools stayed open for some pupils since day one of the first lockdown. How was it managed?

I asked my cousin Joanne, who is from Newry, and teaches the equivalent of second class, in Manchester.

She is a single parent and after she drops her two children into their schools her day of teaching live on zoom from home starts at 9am.

Only six children sit in the school with a classroom assistant, and the rest attend online. She takes the class, sets work, and remains online except for the breaks.

In some classes at her school there are only two children attending in person so the teacher takes the class from the classroom and there is no need for a teaching assistant.

Other schools have substitute teachers supervising children who are plugged into earphones attending online lessons. It depends on the age of the children.

There is no one approach; schools figure out what suits.

Here in Ireland there are many substitute teachers now out of work. Last summer 2,500 graduated from teaching college; with the right attitude we could make it work.

Ideally this would be extended for other parents who need to leave the house to work and are stuck. There are large absences among gardaí at the moment.

Another spanner in the works is that the creche situation is not entirely straightforward.

They are all supposed to be open for essential workers, but yet the owner of my creche told me Montessori schools that solely offer reduced hours – ie just the ECCE pre-school scheme – had to close.

Dr Gabrielle Colleran, vice-president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA), has no doubt schools not being open is playing a part in the high level of absenteeism.

“Other jurisdictions are providing alternative arrangements to support staff attending work. This is essential if we are to have enough staff to provide care in the coming weeks and also a key support to prevent burnout of staff.

“My friend who lives in Tyrone is a healthcare worker also. Her children’s principal contacted her to let her know that her children would continue to have three days per week as she is an essential worker.

“There is also a huge impact on children of HCW (healthcare workers), we are too stretched for homeschooling”, she added.

There is much anxiety about how many ICU beds are available and yet these beds are useless without adequate staff.

The reason the schools are shut is to prevent a collapse of the healthcare system, but it is shortsighted not to acknowledge that by not providing a safety net for schoolchildren of healthcare workers this makes it more likely that some days parents won’t be able to go in.

Because of childcare issues and also when you are exhausted with looking after sick people and then you see your child really needs you, well, that’s a very strong pull.

With the bleak forecasts trickling out that schools won’t reopen on the flagged date of February 1 it’s a head in the sand mentality not to try to come up with a solution.