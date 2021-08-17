Renters are the glue that holds our housing market together, so why are they treated like modern-day serfs?

A random letter from a landlord generally doesn’t bode well, but for Chris Robarge, from Massachusetts, US, it turned out to be a very pleasant surprise.

Robarge took to Facebook last week to share a letter he received from his former landlord, along with a $2,500 (€2,120) bonus cheque. The landlord recently sold the property and he wanted to recognise Robarge’s contribution “to paying off the principal of my mortgage”.

“I firmly believe that the capitalist tradition of retaining that money after the sale of a property is exploitative and antithetical to a just society”, the landlord stated.

Stunned by the generous gesture, Robarge said he was struggling to find the words to explain how he was feeling. “I have been sitting with this for more than a day and I am still completely beyond an actual way to describe what this act means to me,” he wrote.

This isn’t the only story I’ve heard about compassionate landlords putting their tenants first during the pandemic. There’s the Toronto landlord who offered to pay for his tenants’ groceries and medicine. “I really don’t care about money right now, I care about you,” he wrote.

And then there’s the Brooklyn landlord, Mario Salerno, who told his 200 tenants that they didn’t have to pay rent in April 2020.

Like everyone else, I get the warm and fuzzies when I read stories of this nature. They offer a welcome antidote to the pandemic and a brief reprieve from the other stories we’ve been hearing about vulture landlords and bedsit barons.

And yet, as much as I enjoy hearing about exceptional landlords, I can’t help but wonder why they’re the exception, and not the rule.

Have we become so conditioned to the unequal landlord-tenant relationship that we’ve forgotten that landlords have a moral responsibility? Is the greedy landlord trope so pervasive that we’ll celebrate any little scrap of basic human decency?

I’m lucky, I have a great landlord who treats us with respect.

But I know plenty of other tenants who are treated like second-class citizens by virtue of the fact that they are beholden to their landlord, who is in turn beholden to his lender.

It’s a hierarchy, with banks at the top and tenants at the bottom; and hierarchies, as we all know, are based on subordination and superordination.

To put it more simply, there are landlords who treat their tenants like sh*t. Because they are greedy, they are fixated on the idea that their tenants are trying to get one over on them. Because they are paranoid, they become overbearing, pedantic and rude.

Yes, there are lots of horror stories about terrible tenants, but landlords ought to know that the vast majority of them are good people.

They don’t want to turn your kitchen into a nightclub. They don’t want to sublet your shed. They don’t want to desecrate your curtains or set your horrific faux leather couch on fire.

They just want to pay your mortgage, because they can’t get their own one. They just want to help you build your financial future, and maybe even leave you with some lemonade money, depending on how frothy the market is.

When you think about it, the private rental sector is perhaps the only industry in the world that doesn’t reward customer loyalty or go out of its way to add value to the customer experience. It’s certainly the only industry where customers have to grovel to pay an inflated service fee.

Renters are the glue that holds our house-of-cards market together, and yet a lot of them are treated like modern-day serfs. They have to put themselves forward for careful scrutiny (many moons ago, I dressed in what I can only describe as a “respectable lady costume” when I took my place in a line of “Pick me!” prospective tenants.)

They have to abide by oppressive rules (no pets, no picture hooks, etc). And then, after all of that, they can be evicted in the blink of an eye.

It’s degrading, demoralising and deeply unfair. And while there are some landlords who treat their tenants with the respect they deserve, there are many more who need to get their priorities straight.

A novel recruitment drive

Investor and author Vitaliy Katsenelson floated a novel recruitment idea on Twitter last week, telling his followers that his firm now requires applicants to share their Uber rating in the job interview process.

“If you treat strangers with respect then you will treat customers and co-workers well too,” he surmised, before sharing his own Uber rating of 4.86.

It’s worth noting that Katsenelson’s firm is based in Denver, Colorado, and that Uber dominates the ride-sharing market in the US. Uber has a smaller market share in Ireland, and a lot of the Irish people using the app don’t even know they have a rating.

In the US, however, the Uber passenger rating is taken pretty seriously. Those with low ratings wonder where it all went wrong. Those with high ratings are cautious about booking rides for drunk friends, lest they tarnish their stellar reputation.

At first glance, I quite liked Katsenelson’s idea. The way people engage with service industry workers is generally very telling.

But then I started to consider the variables. Do shy and socially awkward people get lower ratings simply because they don’t want to engage in conversation? Do big tippers get higher ratings?

And what about the people who commit the cardinal sin of throwing up in a car? Yes, it’s drunken and loutish and terrible, but should this person be defined by a one-off mistake?

Katsenelson is right to prioritise good manners as he builds his company culture, but there are probably fairer ways of assessing it.

The sweet, sweet smell of… Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey says he does not wear deodorant

If you’ve ever wondered what actor Matthew McConaughey smells like, you now have your answer. After reading that McConaughey has refused to wear deodorant for the last 30 years, the intrepid actress Yvette Nicole Brown revealed that she took a comprehensive whiff of her co-star when they worked on the 2008 movie Tropic Thunder together.

“He does not have an odour. He smells like granola and good livin’. That’s all I can say,” she told The Jess Cagle Show. “He has a sweet, sweet scent that’s just him and it’s not musty or crazy.” Good to know.