| 13.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Renters are the glue that holds our housing market together, so why are they treated like modern-day serfs?

Katie Byrne

Is the greedy landlord trope so pervasive that we&rsquo;ll celebrate any little scrap of basic human decency? Expand
Matthew McConaughey says he does not wear deodorant Expand

Close

Is the greedy landlord trope so pervasive that we&rsquo;ll celebrate any little scrap of basic human decency?

Is the greedy landlord trope so pervasive that we’ll celebrate any little scrap of basic human decency?

Matthew McConaughey says he does not wear deodorant

Matthew McConaughey says he does not wear deodorant

/

Is the greedy landlord trope so pervasive that we’ll celebrate any little scrap of basic human decency?

A random letter from a landlord generally doesn’t bode well, but for Chris Robarge, from Massachusetts, US, it turned out to be a very pleasant surprise.

Robarge took to Facebook last week to share a letter he received from his former landlord, along with a $2,500 (€2,120) bonus cheque. The landlord recently sold the property and he wanted to recognise Robarge’s contribution “to paying off the principal of my mortgage”.

“I firmly believe that the capitalist tradition of retaining that money after the sale of a property is exploitative and antithetical to a just society”, the landlord stated.

Most Watched

Privacy