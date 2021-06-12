Rent-paying millennials have reached their limit and are escaping to the country to find space and freedom

From Dublin to Doolin, and Cork to Corca Dhuibhne, people are ditching their commuter rail cards and buying a one-way ticket out of the city. My pal, who spent decades in a tiny flat on Dublin’s Meath Street, this week welcomed me to her pimped-up crib outside Kells. And she’s not the only one: there’s a global trend of people escaping cities and setting up shop in rural towns and villages.

I love Dublin. My roots have been put down here. They’re buried deep below Castleknock, under my grandmother’s house. They twist and wind under the busy Navan road and surface again in Dublin 7, where I now call home. I can’t leave here… the roadworks alone from digging up my roots would cause chaos.

As I open my mind to understand the impulse of my friends to move to the country, I start to see the drawbacks to living in a city. Sure, it’s great to be on the cutting edge of all the excitement and distraction a European capital has to offer, but you can’t escape the noise, the smells and the high rents.

The latter seems to be the deal breaker. People are done having to sacrifice comfort and security at the altar of affordability. Everyone has a limit, and rent-paying millennials have reached it.

My friend knew all the hacks of city life. She bought a white noise machine to drown out the drone of passing traffic. She had cute containers for all her perishables because the ant infestation wouldn’t come under control. She had a cut-price deal with the launderette because there were no drying facilities in her apartment. With no wardrobe space, she was using exposed racks to hang her clothes long before influencers made them a trend. None of those issues impact her any more.

Now, she has a working Eircode and her packages aren’t left in a communal hall. Her rooms can have just one function; they don’t have to be a kitchen-slash-office-slash-yoga studio-slash utility room. She has space. She can move. She feels free. Now her biggest exigency is having to empty her dishwasher — because she has one.

Once you close your front door, does it really matter where your house is? Before she moved, she had been saving for a deposit and was approved for a mortgage. Each day, she would send me links to houses in Dublin. I’d click through to blurry thumbnail pictures of rooms, cleverly taken to give the illusion of space. These houses were going for more than €500,000, and I’m not exaggerating even a little when I say that you could touch the opposite walls with your hands outstretched. They were shoeboxes — and they were getting snapped up.

Her texts were invariably followed by the despairing face emoji. Then, one day I clicked on a link and, as usual, went straight to the pictures. I glanced at four and immediately called her to warn her that this was almost certainly a fraud situation and not to give her bank details to anyone. There’s no way that mansion was only €360,000. Then, the revelation: “It’s in Meath.”

Those three little words are priceless. Well, actually, they’re not. I can tell you exactly how much they’re worth: they cut the price of a four-bedroom property down by about €500k. As I type this, a three-bed in Dublin 11 is coming in at €710,000. A similar property in Navan is €189,000.

Price is a huge factor for the droves of people leaving our cities. Remote workers have realised that if they are to be spending 99pc of their time at home, then their home might as well be somewhere they enjoy being. But there are other factors. Urban loneliness is a real thing. Cities promise a sense of metropolitan belonging. There’s a tacit offer of hanging out with friends in swanky cafes, going to cultural events and meeting an array of diverse people in Instagrammable settings. Most of those promises don’t get delivered upon without a profound amount of planning and strategy on your part.

In a pandemic, the hustle and bustle and increased population is actually a threat. Busy cities are not conducive to social distancing and for some, that was the deciding factor in their escape to the country. There is a joker card in this deal, however. It’s high-speed internet. If we could sort that and make pain-free remote working possible, I believe you’d see more millennials travelling home on regional roads with the intensity and chaos of the city evaporating behind them like exhaust fumes.