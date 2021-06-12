| 17.6°C Dublin

Rent-paying millennials have reached their limit and are escaping to the country to find space and freedom

Stefanie Preissner

"As I open my mind to understand the impulse of my friends to move to the country, I start to see the drawbacks to living in a city"

"As I open my mind to understand the impulse of my friends to move to the country, I start to see the drawbacks to living in a city"

From Dublin to Doolin, and Cork to Corca Dhuibhne, people are ditching their commuter rail cards and buying a one-way ticket out of the city. My pal, who spent decades in a tiny flat on Dublin’s Meath Street, this week welcomed me to her pimped-up crib outside Kells. And she’s not the only one: there’s a global trend of people escaping cities and setting up shop in rural towns and villages.

I love Dublin. My roots have been put down here. They’re buried deep below Castleknock, under my grandmother’s house. They twist and wind under the busy Navan road and surface again in Dublin 7, where I now call home. I can’t leave here… the roadworks alone from digging up my roots would cause chaos.

As I open my mind to understand the impulse of my friends to move to the country, I start to see the drawbacks to living in a city. Sure, it’s great to be on the cutting edge of all the excitement and distraction a European capital has to offer, but you can’t escape the noise, the smells and the high rents.

