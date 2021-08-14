Remote learning at third-level has its advantages, but so much is lost from a holistic view

The shift to remote teaching last year has led to suggestions in some quarters that 2020 will herald a game changer in higher education as the requirement for an on-campus presence will be greatly reduced.

There has been talk of digital platforms replacing much of the face-to-face experience of the classroom.

It is evident that the financial burden placed on students attending third-level education did decrease this year, with students having the freedom to study at home without rent or transport costs.

However, the holistic growth of the student is more than the course material they’re taught.

It’s the relationships they gain, the extra-curricular activities, the getting involved in the life of the university or college and the connection to the campus they will call home for the next few years of their life that are so valuable.

Read More

Having lived through the past year in a third-level campus, it seems important that the insights and needs of the students should be heard before rushing to an easy – and cheap – alternative.

While remote learning theoretically provides greater student choice – where geographical constraints are removed – greater choice doesn’t always equate with enhanced quality.

Monopolies rarely benefit the consumer, so, at a minimum, competition will help to keep the local provider honest.

The switch to remote teaching means the student can always choose to go where they feel their money is better spent and where the limitations on accessing their education are removed.

Of course, there are other considerations apart from the college the student is attending. These include the range of services the student living away from home needs.

The most fundamental of these is accommodation.

It is probably true to say that colleges and investors who have spent heavily in building student accommodation in recent years are most exposed to the disruptive effects of remote learning as students remain home, avoiding the enormous transport and rental costs. Empty student accommodation blocks would represent a major headache for those colleges that built them and benefit from the substantial rental returns.

The same applies to private investors who saw a largely captive market in the rush for student accommodation in September each year, not only in Dublin but in all cities and towns.

Many students are being forced into high-rent situations due to the lack of affordable, purpose-built student accommodation.

The rent-pressure zones introduced to restrict high rents are not fit for purpose.

Landlords increased rents by 8pc this year following the freeze last year by the Government at the start of the pandemic.

With remote teaching as a choice, these landlords are no longer as unassailable as they may have once felt.

A parallel situation arises with regards to commuting. Traditionally, many students chose to live at home and commute, but commuting sometimes means navigating transport routes that are irregularly serviced and take considerable time, perhaps two to three hours a day.

Remote learning is a particularly attractive option in these situations, and even more so where that commute might be for only one or two classes on any particular day.

With bus routes continuing to be cut from rural areas, the journey for students is getting harder.

Higher-education institutes will need to learn from what this year has brought. Remote learning requires them to listen more intently to the students and the insights they can provide in planning for the next and future academic years.

Fundamentally, institutes need to stay adaptive and relevant to what students need.

After all, they can always choose to go elsewhere, where they feel they’re getting better value for their student fees and where they feel their needs are being addressed.

We have students who don’t feel safe returning to campuses next month due to family members who are vulnerable with their health but who must present on campus to meet the practical elements that need be achieved with their course outcomes.

There are significant attractions from a student perspective in remote teaching/learning. On balance, however, it compares unfavourably with on-campus learning.

This past year, we have seen higher levels of isolation and loneliness in students as they lack the opportunity of building those connections and feeling a part of the college community and what it is like being a student in a higher-education institution.

The connections gained from attending a class with your peers are invaluable to the holistic nature of being a student; for moral support, humour or assistance on topics or modules with which they might struggle.

Even the little things, like getting a coffee with classmates, give the student the opportunity of building rapport and that support network that was denied to our first-year students due to the Covid safety guidelines this year.

Every opportunity we have should be taken to get our students who want to return back to their campus communities.

There’s a sense that remote learning lacks any aesthetic of discovery or the joy of new worlds opening up that the chemistry and direct connections between the lecture, the students and the topic under review create.

Such moments of epiphany in a student’s world require the ambience of a classroom and the closeness of classmates.

The third-level experience can never be reduced to a screen-based transaction with no such support.

Áine Daly is President of Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands, Midwest Students’ Union