Remote-working revolution has begun - and business leaders should get on board

Logging on remotely: Recent months have seen the most significant change to our working lives since the internet. Stock image

Logging on remotely: Recent months have seen the most significant change to our working lives since the internet. Stock image

Niall Eyre

Remote working (where we work), flexible working (when we work) and smart working (how we work) - these are all themes currently being analysed and discussed. These approaches to work are interwoven, at times indistinguishable and can be confusing. Covid-19 has fast-tracked the debate and made some discussion irrelevant as changes have already occurred.

This is not evolution, this is revolution. In 34 years in HR, I have never seen such a radical transformation at such speed.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) is the professional body for HR and people development in Ireland, with a membership of 6,000. The CIPD has a reputation for having its finger on the pulse regarding emerging trends and changes to practices within the workplace. In the CIPD Covid-19 Survey (June 2020), respondents indicated during the crisis: