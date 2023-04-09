Remembering how peace was made in the North is a political act

IRA decommissioning came too late for David Trimble. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Eilis O'Hanlon

For this week’s 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, it briefly crossed my mind that I should write about my personal memories of that historic occasion. It appears to be all the rage for the week that’s in it.

Latest NewsMore