Remembering de Valera's most acclaimed speech that made him a national champion

Moral code: It is 75 years since Éamon de Valera, pictured in 1966, patronised Winston Churchill in his speech, praising him for resisting the temptation to violate Irish neutrality. PHOTO: NPA

On this day 75 years ago, Taoiseach Éamon de Valera broadcast the speech more acclaimed in Ireland than any other he ever gave.

It was his reply to a broadcast made three days earlier by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, in which Churchill berated the conduct of de Valera's government during the war from which Britain had just emerged victorious.

Churchill recalled how in 1941 Britain stood alone threatened with strangulation, dependent as she was on food and materials brought by convoys from America.

He recalled how "the approaches which the southern Irish ports and airfields could so easily have guarded were closed by hostile aircraft and U-boats. This was a deadly moment in our life...

"However, with a restraint and poise with which history will find few parallels His Majesty's government never laid a violent hand upon them... and we left the de Valera government to frolic with the Germans and later with the Japanese representatives to their hearts' content."

Churchill had been careful to say the conduct of the Irish government was "at variance with the temper and instinct of the thousands of southern Irishmen who hastened to the battlefront to prove their ancient valour".

He added that when he thought of Irish war heroes, some of whom he named, "all bitterness by Britain against the Irish race dies in my heart".

"I can only pray," he concluded eloquently, "that in years I shall not see, the shame will be forgotten and the glories will endure and the people of the British Isles and of the British Commonwealth will walk together in mutual comprehension and forgiveness."

De Valera, then on the back foot having made a call to sympathise at Hitler's death, saw the opportunity it offered to restore his popularity by defending Ireland's neutrality, knowing public opinion here was on his side.

Cleverly, he said nothing for three days, allowing resentment against Churchill, which dated to his involvement with the Black and Tans in the War of Independence, to build.

Rather than make a response angry in tone, he announced he would not fuel the flames of hatred and professed loftily to be making allowance for Churchill's statements being made "in the first flush of victory".

He seized on Churchill's admission he would have occupied the ports if it had been necessary to Britain's survival, remarking this turned Britain's necessity into a moral code where the rights of others did not count.

De Valera then patronised Churchill, praising him for resisting the temptation to violate Irish neutrality and thereby advancing the cause of international morality instead of adding another "horrid chapter" to relations between Britain and Ireland.

Mentioning Churchill's boast that Britain had once stood alone in the war, de Valera asked why he "could not find it in his heart to acknowledge that this small nation had stood alone, not for one year or two, but against aggression for several centuries and not surrendered her soul".

He wondered how any Englishman could not see in their mutilation of our country, by the occupation of a part of Ireland, a reason for our neutrality.

While de Valera's speech was a triumph at home, it made little impact outside Ireland.

In light of what has emerged subsequently, there was something bogus about de Valera putting forward partition as a justification for Irish neutrality.

In 1940, he had made clear to British emissaries who came with half-promises of Irish unity he could not promise them that a united Ireland would enter the war.

In truth, de Valera did not need to invoke partition or whinge about past British misdeeds to justify Irish ­neutrality.

It was enough justification that no government should involve its citizens in war unless it is attacked; after all, the US, Britain's esteemed ally, had remained neutral until it was attacked by Japan.

It is doubtful if Britain would have derived much advantage from our entry in the war. Without it they had access to Irish manpower, food and valuable intelligence.

While ships may have been lost early on because the British Navy could not operate from ports in Cork, the German occupation of France soon made the southern approaches unusable and all convoys from America reached Britain around the north of Ireland.

Because the Irish government was proud of neutrality as a proof of Irish sovereignty, and the British authorities resented that neutrality, seeing the Irish as part of their family, the truth about the un-neutral assistance official Ireland gave to Britain's war effort was concealed for decades afterwards.

Meanwhile, British opinion across the spectrum bought into Churchill's view, expressed in his victory broadcast, that they owed their deliverance to "the friendship and loyalty of Northern Ireland", where they had bases from which to protect convoys.

One result of this was that unionist governments there were allowed to pursue policies of discrimination that led ultimately to conflagration.

Could this have been avoided if this country had proclaimed its contribution to the war effort rather than preening itself on a neutrality that was largely phoney?

Who can say?

What is certain is that on May 16, 1945, Dev's defence of that neutrality made him our national champion.