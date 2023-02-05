Remember the days of ‘no blacks, no dogs, no Irish’? There’s a shadow creeping in now that we might not have noticed before

John Lydon couldn’t be more Irish. Even down to his love/hate relationship with the Eurovision.

On one hand he thinks it’s a load of rubbish, but on the other he went to great efforts to be involved, and he has a soft spot for Johnny Logan, Ireland’s Elvis.

Lydon had wonky teeth, but got them fixed when he made a few quid. He has given out about the royals at times, but had a soft spot for the late Queen deep down.

His deepest commitment now is to caring for his sick wife, and putting her in a home is clearly not an option for him. He veers, sometimes in the same sentence, between caustic and sarcastic and sentimental and tearful.

His biggest hit was built around the twin refrains — “May the road rise with you” and “Anger is an energy” — the yin and yang of the Irish character. We wish you well, but we’re pissed off too. Yes indeed, he couldn’t be more Irish.

But of course John Lydon is not, strictly speaking, Irish.

Like so many of the others who dominated alternative British music of the past 60 years — from The Beatles, through Morrissey and Marr, and the Gallagher brothers, via Kate Bush — Lydon is technically English, but of Irish descent.

A cultural hybrid, but a defining figure of ‘British’ culture.

The Irish are probably second only to West Indians in shaping modern British music. Indeed Lydon was part of the invention of what would become that most quaintly British of institutions — punk.

Lydon’s first memoir was called No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs, after signs purported to have been put outside rental accommodation in London in the bad old days of anti-Irish sentiment.

God knows what he would think of Irish people using dogs to break up a camp of immigrants in Dublin.

Despite his occasional reactionary, Trumpian tendencies — another sometimes strain of Irishness — you imagine Lydon would think Irish people don’t really get to set the dogs on immigrants, all things considered.

We all understand that anger is an energy. We all understand that some people who feel that they and their kids are getting a raw deal from the State now feel like a dumping ground for another problem.

But we can see, too, that there is a shadow creeping in here, a nastiness that we perhaps had the luxury of never seeing before.

It’s easy to say this if you don’t feel like you’re battling new arrivals for space, GP appointments or school places. But we should remember.

Remember that if other countries didn’t always welcome us as well as they might have, we always gave ourselves a great welcome wherever we went. We always felt we had a right to go there, often as single men, of military age and unvetted.

And like the Lydons and millions more Irish, we felt we made a positive contribution wherever we went.

It would be unfortunate if we let the nationalism we were all reared on harden into something else, or be pounced on by self-appointed guardians of who is or isn’t Irish, or allowed in.

It behoves the Government — and all of us — to keep a lid on what is admittedly a very tricky situation.