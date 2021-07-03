Religious ethos does not and will not affect the care we provide at the National Maternity Hospital

I personally campaigned for the repeal of the Eighth Amendment to the constitution. I know how much work has been done to ensure the rights of women in Ireland and to take the church’s influence out of healthcare provision.

I am troubled about the potential for misinformation and misunderstanding to delay the creation of a new world-class maternity hospital for the women and babies of Ireland on the campus of St Vincent’s Hospital in Elm Park, Dublin 4.

I want to reassure women and their families that all obstetric, neonatal and gynaecological care within Irish law is being provided at Holles Street, and will be provided in the new hospital.

Since January 2019, we have provided abortion care under the legal limitations of the Termination of Pregnancy Act. When required, we provide care with clinical staff of St Vincent’s Hospital, either to get advice when a woman with a medical condition requests an abortion under 12 weeks, or to work together to plan care if a woman requires an abortion due to a significant risk to her life or health due to her medical condition.

Sometimes this may require that the abortion takes place in St Vincent’s University Hospital. Contrary to what has been said by some critics, we are able to provide this care drawing on the full multidisciplinary support of the world-class physicians working in both hospitals.

Abortion care

Neither I nor my colleagues have had our care of people compromised by religious ethos. We can work within the legal limits and our own conscience and ethics to provide not only abortion care but also fertility care, contraception (including tubal ligation) and care to transgender people.

Consultants at the National Maternity Hospital will not countenance any restriction on our practice due to religion. We wouldn’t allow it and we are completely confident that we will be able to provide it in the future.

This will be further guaranteed by our work in education, both with medical students and our non-consultant medical doctors, our work in clarification of values, our work in succession planning and our work in role-modelling good clinical practice.

We wish to continue to provide not just evidence-based healthcare, but healthcare that is respectful, inclusive, person-centred and compassionate.

There has been a huge amount of pain and suffering from religion in this country, and this is a very important debate to have, but this should not be at the expense of delaying or stopping the NMH’s move to the Elm Park campus.

The current debate ill serves the women and babies of Ireland who rely on us for top-quality care in a secular setting. Given the current building dates to the 1930s, immediate investment is required in a new fit-for-purpose NMH.

As a clinician I, and my colleagues, urge the key stakeholders who can resolve the current impasse to go the extra mile and get it done.

Prof Mary Higgins is an obstetrician/maternal foetal medicine specialist at the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street