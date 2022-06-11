Reintroducing wolves to Ireland? We’d be barking mad to miss the risks of rewilding

I was admiring my herbs the other day and thought of Eamon Ryan. He was mocked for suggesting people use lockdown to grow greens on the windowsill. Fresh herbs are expensive to buy and usually imported; yet grow like mad in a pot by the window. Eamon was right.

I’m not so sure about his enthusiasm for re-introducing wolves though. That seems a bit cracked. But an open mind is a precious commodity, so I’ve been reading up and ringing around.

I first turned to Wolves in Ireland, by UCC’s Kieran Hickey. It’s an evocative history of the place names and legends, evolution and extermination of the Irish grey wolf.

The wolf has permeated language in Irish and English. Keeping the wolf from the door, hungry as a wolf, wolf it down, cry wolf and wolf whistle, all demonstrate the culture of the wolf in history — a culture of fear.

In folklore, wolves occasionally befriended saints or, like Romulus and Remus of Rome, reared future heroes. Sometimes they were looked to for strength and protection; more often as an agent of evil. Mostly, those hungry wolves attacked livestock and were considered a dangerous menace.

Long after wolves disappeared from England and Scotland early in the 14th century, they still roamed in small packs in heavily forested Ireland. The English considered Ireland and the Irish a wild country chiefly for this reason.

There were about a thousand wolves left in 1600, and it’s generally agreed the last one died in 1786 on the Carlow-Wexford border. When the English plantations from Elizabeth I to Cromwell began in earnest, exterminating the wolf became a priority as new landowners refused to settle where wolves posed a threat.

The first question to ask about reintroducing the wolf is: why?

Pádraic Fogarty from the Irish Wildlife Trust is a proponent of wolf reintroduction. He argues that restoring the diversity of our flora and fauna, including our native predator, is a worthy goal in itself. Apex predators like the wolf perform an important function in nature, with downstream benefits for biodiversity. He says that before the Cromwellian plantations the Irish ‘lived alongside’ the wolf, and the creature was an accepted part of life.

Let’s look at each of these arguments.

On restoring species, while it’s true that humans have been entirely responsible for the extinction of large fauna, I’m not sure if restoration is a solid argument in itself. Ireland’s landscape has radically changed, with the loss of the deciduous forests in which wolves lived. While wolves are being re-introduced and protected successfully in other countries, that doesn’t mean it would necessarily work in Ireland.

It’s chiefly a question of scale. Wolf populations double in size annually, with each new pack driven out of territory by the old one. In the US, 7,800 square miles are needed to maintain 50 wolves. Though far less would be needed in Ireland, where could large regional corridors of land be preserved? The wolves themselves would then have to be hunted and culled. Recreating a wolf population to recreate wolf-hunting hardly seems like progress.

‘While wolves generally steer clear of humans, people are very stupid when it comes to wild animals. They already feed deerand foxes, reducing their wariness of humans. They’d encourage wolves, and we’d have fatalities’

In other environments, there are biodiversity downstream benefits. In Yellowstone Park in the US, wolves killed elk who’d had no predator. The elk had been destroying willow trees beavers needed for their habitats. With fewer elk and more willows, the beavers made a welcome comeback.

But that’s specific to Yellowstone. There is no parallel here. Ireland has a deer population that requires culling every year, achieved by licensed hunting. 44,000 deer were killed in the 12 months to December 31, 2021. But Damien Hannigan from the Irish Deer Commission says wolves kill so few deer, large numbers would still have to be shot annually.

Kieran Hickey says a pack of eight would kill 140 deer. But in other countries, those are usually Roe — smaller and easier to catch than our deer.

Wolves kill the easiest prey, and in Ireland, that’s sheep. There are 5.2 million in the country, more sheep than people.

I’ve seen what dogs can do to sheep, and the sanguine attitude of wolf advocates towards the savage deaths of sheep seems cruel.

In Portugal, the government introduced a compensation scheme for sheep farmers suffering losses to wolves. But Ireland is so intensively farmed and with a big rural population, the conflict between wolves and rural dwellers would be both dangerous and extremely expensive. You can’t tell the wolves to leave the sheep alone.

Another option is to fence-off vast tracts of land. Sheep have been over-grazing uplands and probably should be fenced out of them anyway. But wolves like forests, and when they get hungry or are driven out by other packs, they are bound to come close to farms.

While wolves generally steer clear of humans, people are very stupid when it comes to wild animals. They already feed deer and foxes, reducing their wariness of humans. You know they’d encourage wolves and then we’d have fatalities.

Fogarty’s assertion that pre-Cromwell the Irish and wolves lived alongside each other in acceptance is also open to question.

From the Brehon law onwards, the many mentions of wolves in documentation relate to bounties, rewards and indeed, the obligations of tenants to kill them. They were considered dangerous, because they were dangerous.

I’m all for rewilding, which delivers great benefits. But sometimes there’s no going back. Wolves don’t bark, but having studied the detail, the arguments for reintroducing them into Ireland are barking mad.