Reintroducing wolves to Ireland? We’d be barking mad to miss the risks of rewilding

Sarah Carey

Rewilding has worked in other countries, but space matters when sharing a small and populous island with wolf packs Expand

I was admiring my herbs the other day and thought of Eamon Ryan. He was mocked for suggesting people use lockdown to grow greens on the windowsill. Fresh herbs are expensive to buy and usually imported; yet grow like mad in a pot by the window. Eamon was right.

I’m not so sure about his enthusiasm for re-introducing wolves though. That seems a bit cracked. But an open mind is a precious commodity, so I’ve been reading up and ringing around.

