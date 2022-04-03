Refugee crisis throws new spotlight on housing woes

Ireland’s inability to build enough affordable homes for people to live in has been a painful lesson for many.

The refugee crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine is now going to take those failures to a whole new level.

Imagine bringing frightened and traumatised people who have fled a war all the way to Ireland to stay in large tents. Yet that looks likely, for a time at least.

The dysfunctionality of the housing market over many years, is going to deeply affect a whole other group of people – victims of this terrible war.

The welfare and housing costs for refugees this year are likely to be around €1.7bn, rising to €2.8bn in 2023. This is a substantial but manageable bill. Yet it is the systemic problem in the housing market that will bring about the most difficulty.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said during the week we would need another 35,000 new homes over the next five years to cater for the influx of refugees. This is on top of the estimated 35,000 per year we would need to build anyway.

O’Brien admitted it would be a challenge involving funding and perhaps emergency planning. Funding isn’t the only problem with housing. Bitter experience has shown there are many other underlying factors.

Coming up with another 35,000 homes just looks like a general moving imaginary forces around a military planning map. It looks like fantasy at this stage.

Thousands of people have signed up to offer accommodation to refugees. Others may get help in finding rented accommodation. But a mother and child refugee could not get state support (HAP) on a rented one-bedroom apartment because that is classified as overcrowding.

Households have to be garda vetted (and rightly so) before they can take in refugees. This will take a long time which leaves many of these unfortunate people in a hodgepodge of hotel, community hall or temporary converted accommodation.

Given there are labour shortages, rising building costs and major supply bottlenecks, the targets for new builds look unattainable.

This isn’t about a government not committing the necessary financial resources, but successive governments failing to introduce the right reforms at the right times and to value the contribution lower cost housing can bring to a society.

Even look at the debacle over the processing of forestry licences which has seen timber shortages at home and the need to import higher cost timber for the building industry.

The financial impact will be felt not only in housing and welfare but new fiscal pressures are coming to combat the impact of inflation especially rising energy and fuel costs.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin threw plenty of cold water on the Tánaiste’s suggestion of helping middle income families by introducing a new 30pc tax rate. Speaking on RTÉ Radio One on Thursday he said there would be pressures on the expenditure side of the government books.

Martin envisages holding on to as much exchequer revenue as possible to fund new expenses that will be coming down the track.

It is only April and the economic and fiscal forecasts for 2022 look very different from just six weeks ago.

Seeking insulation from energy crisis

While everybody is wondering just how much insulation they should invest in to reduce their spiralling energy bills, staff at ESB are continuing to enjoy 55pc discounts on their bills as a staff perk.

Companies are entitled to incentivise staff but this looks excessive and over the top at a time when everybody is facing massive price hikes.

ESB staff have always been well paid and their trust owns 5pc of the company. So when ESB says it is paying a dividend of €126m to the state for 2021, around €6.6m is going to the staff share ownership scheme.

The ESOP has received about €63m in dividends in the last decade. Now that is financial insulation.

Meanwhile, what is the difference between fuel shortages and “demand reduction strategies"? Quite a bit according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin. He insisted he never used the words fuel shortages when addressing a private Fianna Fáil party gathering during the week.

Clarifying the position on radio he said: “The phrase was not one I used at all. I simply said that energy security is something we have to focus on and prepare for over the next winter period.”

Funny enough he didn’t say, in the years ahead, but over the “next winter period.”

Fuel is one thing. Energy is another. But both are connected.

The head of Europe’s biggest diesel provider believes there could be shortages of the fuel this winter.

Pressures on electricity, gas and diesel are mounting. Demand reduction strategies are ways of encouraging or even forcing households and businesses to use less energy.

Other countries are tackling the pending energy crisis in different ways. Germany and Austria, which rely on Russia for 50pc and 80pc of their gas imports respectively, have announced details of an emergency gas rationing plan.

For Germany, in a rationing situation, the emphasis will be on favouring household access to gas over industry.

Big industrial gas users are worried and are talking about the huge economic impact of such a move.

France has been labouring with an electricity price cap where power prices are only allowed to rise by 4pc.

The country’s main power provider, EDF, is 84pc owned by the state and it has to take the financial hit of not passing on higher costs.

During the week EDF said the price cap would cost it €10.2bn this year, and a further €16bn hit would come from having to produce less nuclear energy because of technical problems at plants.

The state has already put €2.4bn into the company this year and its ability to maintain these losses for long will come into question.

No such moves are being contemplated here. But if the situation does not improve, we will need to hear something about what plans the government has in store.



Whither Russian sanctions after a Ukraine peace deal

Surprise, surprise! It turns out that half of Irish Russian-linked SPVs have connections to sanctioned parties.

As we might have expected, Dublin has been used as a tremendous tax efficient opportunity for oligarchs and businesses connected to the Russian government to raise or channel funds.

The figure isn’t all that surprising given the long history of wealthy Russians using Ireland as a place to pass money through.

It is all perfectly legal, but in this sanctions environment it just got a lot more messy.

If Vladimir Putin succeeds in taking Mariupol in Ukraine and then agrees a peace deal, what will happen to Western sanctions against these individuals and businesses?

Putin will probably seek to build a withdrawal of Western sanctions into any peace deal.

It would be wrong to say everything would go back to normal, but we could see some sanctions retained, some dropped and others gradually and quietly slip away.