| -2.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Refugee crisis throws new spotlight on housing woes

Richard Curran

Building an extra 35,000 houses to cater for incoming refugees will prove a tall order. Stock image Expand

Close

Building an extra 35,000 houses to cater for incoming refugees will prove a tall order. Stock image

Building an extra 35,000 houses to cater for incoming refugees will prove a tall order. Stock image

Building an extra 35,000 houses to cater for incoming refugees will prove a tall order. Stock image

Ireland’s inability to build enough affordable homes for people to live in has been a painful lesson for many.

The refugee crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine is now going to take those failures to a whole new level. 

Most Watched

Privacy