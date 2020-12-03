| 2.3°C Dublin

Recognising the damage done to children by puberty blockers is not transphobic

Stella O'Malley

Keira Bell, who was prescribed puberty blockers when she was 16, pictured outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London after a landmark High Court ruling. PA Photo Expand

Keira Bell, who was prescribed puberty blockers when she was 16, pictured outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London after a landmark High Court ruling. PA Photo

When I was a child, from about three-years-old or so, I wanted to be a boy. I deeply believed that I should be a boy. For me, it just didn’t make sense that I was a girl.

I was the strongest kid on my road, I was the best fighter, I hated everything girly, I played boys’ games only. It was bewildering and very difficult to experience the dissonance of being a girl when I ‘should’ be a boy. My response was to present as a boy proudly and assertively and God help anyone that dared to point out that I was, in fact, a girl.

Everywhere I went I was  haunted by the question: “Are you a boy or a girl?” My reaction to this would be to look the idiots in the eye and reply “a boy”, in a manner that was so intimidating that they would immediately shut up.

