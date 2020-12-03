Recognising the damage done to children by puberty blockers is not transphobic

When I was a child, from about three-years-old or so, I wanted to be a boy. I deeply believed that I should be a boy. For me, it just didn’t make sense that I was a girl.

I was the strongest kid on my road, I was the best fighter, I hated everything girly, I played boys’ games only. It was bewildering and very difficult to experience the dissonance of being a girl when I ‘should’ be a boy. My response was to present as a boy proudly and assertively and God help anyone that dared to point out that I was, in fact, a girl.

Everywhere I went I was haunted by the question: “Are you a boy or a girl?” My reaction to this would be to look the idiots in the eye and reply “a boy”, in a manner that was so intimidating that they would immediately shut up.

I knew that other girls described themselves as ‘tomboys’ but I was very disparaging about these girls’ half-baked attempts at being a boy.

Thinking back on it now, I was a desperately unhappy and lost kid who wanted a different life, in a different world, far, far away from the life that I was living.

I strongly believe had I been born 30 years later, I would have had everyone around me convinced I was a ‘trans kid’. I would have been that kid who went on the internet and accessed puberty blockers as soon as I could have.

Thankfully, I never had that opportunity. It was a very difficult time for me but I am now a happily married mother of two lovely children. With my experience, it is little wonder that I have been so intensely relieved to hear the High Court in London ruled that children as young as 10-years-old will no longer be prescribed puberty blockers on a regular basis.

Puberty blockers have been used as experimental treatment on children for the last 10 years or so at the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) in London. Claimants Keira Bell and Mrs A, a mother of a 15-year-old autistic child who also has other mental health issues, took the case because of their deep concerns about the risks of this experimental medical treatment on children with gender dysphoria. This case has significant repercussion on Irish children as GIDS holds regular monthly clinics in Ireland.

Keira Bell, who I first met when I was a speaker on a panel at a conference for detransitioners in Manchester last year, was a gender nonconforming child just like me.

Keira is a lesbian who comes from a difficult background. She was a lonely kid who thought she had found the solution to all her problems when she read about trans kids online. She became resolute in her determination to get the drugs she believed would turn her into a boy.

Keira has described how she was put on “a roller-coaster journey” at GIDS. She was prescribed puberty blockers when she was 16, she received cross-sex hormones at 17 and she had a double mastectomy when she was 20. Last year, aged 22, Keira detransitioned.

Studies show that 80pc of children grow out of gender dysphoria – just as I did – as long as they receive no medical intervention. When children receive puberty blockers – as Keira did – only 5pc grow out of gender dysphoria. This is why the courts described puberty blockers as the first step of medical transition.

As a psychotherapist, I am a facilitator at the Gender Dysphoria Support Network (GDSN). The GDSN holds regular therapeutic meetings for families who have been impacted by gender dysphoria. Every day we receive emails from families who don’t know who to trust; these loving, liberal parents have been devastated by the inappropriate medical treatment their children are receiving.

In 2018, I was the presenter of a Channel 4 documentary Trans Kids: It’s Time to Talk, and received a lot of criticism from people who presumed it was ‘transphobic’ to question this medical treatment. Last year I appeared on Prime Time with Professor Dónal O’Shea and Dr Paul Moran to discuss concerns about fast-tracking Irish children on this experimental medical path.

Trans-rights activists decided to campaign outside RTÉ against this programme which sought to raise concerns about inappropriate medical treatment for children. Many doctors and clinicians have risked their careers in order to raise concerns about this issue and we have all been condemned as ‘transphobic’.

Now, after this ruling, it could be argued that there are no real winners in this story. Although Keira Bell has detransitioned, she has a male-sounding voice and it is likely that the hormone treatment has negatively affected her fertility and her sexual functioning.

I’m a founding member of the International Association of Therapists for Desisters and Detransitioners and the problems I hear from the detransitioners I work with are indescribably complex.

There remain roughly 10,000 children on the waiting list for GIDS and many children are already on puberty blockers. These children will be highly distressed by this judgment; they will have been told by doctors that the medical pathway is definitely the right one for them. Their parents won’t have known that the evidence base was poor. When politics gets mixed up with science, everybody suffers. Puberty blockers were prescribed without licence and without due care and this has caused irreversible damage. All we can do now is try to right this terrible wrong.