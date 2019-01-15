Rebecca Hills: 'For people like me, being a vegan can do much more harm than good'

However, with 1.6 million people in the UK affected by an eating disorder and the number of admissions to hospitals for eating disorders doubling between 2011 and 2017, veganism is a trend with potentially worrying consequences.

While 10 years ago veganism was considered a fringe movement of hemp-wearing hippies, it's now one of the biggest food trends around. But with eating disorders on the rise too, some are beginning to worry that veganism may not be the moral movement it claims to be.

In 2016, I was diagnosed with anorexia. I had fallen prey to the restrictive 'clean eating' movement and was losing weight at frightening speed.

I was driven by a desire to be healthy and only consume 'pure' foods, but soon my life was crumbling around me and I'd never been more unwell. While I'm now a healthy weight, my eating disorder has never left me and is still a demon I battle with every day.

Making the decision to become vegan, despite the pleas of desperation from my wearied parents, provided me with a convenient label to excuse my increasingly restrictive eating habits.

I've always loved animals, I have a penchant for the odd charity shop jumper, and I was already boycotting animal-tested products; so, I could be a pious, vintage-wearing, cow-cuddling vegan without anyone batting an eyelid. But while the label fit, my clothes began not to.

Veganism gave me the opportunity to cut more foods out of my diet than I had ever done before. Gone were the days of adding a sprinkling of cheese to a tasteless meal or treating myself to an ice cream on a sunny day out with friends. The small vices I had retrained myself to love were banished to the plant-based prison for foods of an immoral variety.

The more Instagram posts and Facebook articles I read, the less I ate. Every day I found a new vegan alternative with half the calories and half the guilt. I was spiralling out of control and heading back down the restrictive path which I thought I'd left behind.

There are over 72 million posts on Instagram with the tag "vegan" and thousands of social media stars making their fortunes by promoting plant-based lifestyles. While strict veganism may be the choice that suits many best, for people like me who have unhealthy or problematic relationships with food, diets like these can cause more harm than good.

This Veganuary, when veganism is the word on everyone's lips, many bloggers and experts have taken to social media to promote a more compassionate and flexible approach to plant-based eating.

Veganism isn't a fad diet, or a quick fix to help you lose weight; it shouldn't be a label through which to conceal a restrictive eating disorder.

Veganism is an ethical lifestyle choice and it should only be embarked upon by those with a positive relationship with food and adequate knowledge of how to satisfy new nutritional needs. (© Independent News Service)

