Reasons to be cheerful: What about looking at climate from the upside?

“Permacrisis” is the word of the year; “polycrisis” is the term I’ve used in these pages. The implication is the same: the crisis is seemingly permanent; the crisis is everywhere. As COP27, the annual United Nations climate change conference, kicks off today in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, expect a barrage of doomsday headlines and terrifying imagery.

The week before last, we learned the global temperature rise is set to hit a catastrophic 2.5 degrees by the end of this century. Last week, we learned European temperatures have already risen by 1.5 degrees over the past 30 years. This week, in the US mid-term elections, Republicans may seize control of the legislature, surely condemning the world’s largest economy and most influential culture to another period of climate denial and obstructionism. You could be forgiven for giving up.

We have grown accustomed to looking at the climate crisis through the lens of failure — captured in the title of perhaps the most influential book on the issue in recent years, The Uninhabitable Earth, by David Wallace-Wells. But is there an alternative lens? What happens if we make an effort to look at the crisis through the lens of progress? This column is an attempt to do that.

​

1. The United States

In August, US president Joe Biden succeeded where Bill Clinton and Barack Obama had failed, in passing landmark climate legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act. Is that about to be undone by a Republican takeover of Congress in Tuesday’s mid-terms? Perhaps not.

As a recent report by the investment bank Credit Suisse concluded, red states are likely to see the greatest economic benefits from the act. And despite no Republicans in either house voting for it, many of its measures are popular with their voters.

The act returns the US to the realm of international cooperation on climate action. Analysts have said it puts the target of the US reaching “net zero” emissions by 2050 back on the table.

The Credit Suisse report argues that the act’s economic impact — redirecting investment into clean energy — could be far greater than previously estimated, making clean energy now “the safe, smart, government-backed bet”, even for conservative investors, as The Atlantic magazine’s climate reporter, Robinson Meyer, concluded.

​

2. Clean energy

The Credit Suisse report was one of a series of recent reports highlighting the scarcely-believable progress made in the transition to clean energy.

The International Energy Agency — an organisation that has been accused in the past of bias toward fossil fuels and nuclear energy — concluded recently that fossil fuels were approaching a “definitive peak”, with coal demand peaking this decade, natural gas by the end of the decade and oil by the mid-2030s.

Even as the energy crisis and Russia’s war on Ukraine have provoked a temporary surge in demand for fossil fuels, they have hastened the reorienting of the global economy toward clean energy.

This year has seen the largest annual rise in global renewable electricity generation (led by solar PV and wind technologies) on record, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported. That shift will further accelerate as scale and innovation lower costs. Until now, it has always been thought that the energy transition would be an economic burden.

But recent research by Professor Doyne Farmer and colleagues at the Oxford Martin School has calculated that an accelerated transition will more than pay for itself. “Completely replacing fossil fuels with clean energy by around 2050 will save us trillions,” Farmer has said.

​

3. Climate tech

Elon Musk last year announced a $100m (€100.4m) prize for an invention to suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere or ocean at scale. But Richard Branson announced a similar competition (valued at $25m) 15 years ago and never delivered.

Climate tech has long been a bete noire of climate activists, who dislike the libertarian-capitalist utopianism of the “tech bros” and fear the sci-fi glamour of their “blue skies” thinking distracts from the challenge at hand and promotes complacency.

In the here and now, climate tech has made extraordinary strides. New analysis by Bloomberg has identified tipping-points for the mass adoption of green technologies. In a number of new technologies, from electric motorcycles to heat pumps to grid-scale batteries, they found that, once the rollout of the technology reached thresholds at or around 5pc, adoption accelerated rapidly.

This suggests other countries and markets will follow the same path when adopting this tech. “The world is crossing into a mass-adoption moment for green technologies,” Bloom-berg concluded.

​

4. Communications

The portrait we are fed by our media (and social media) of politics in general, and of US politics in particular, is hopelessly polarised. The Republicans seem lost to climate action: as Hurricane Ian hit Florida in September, for example, Fox News continued to deny the link between climate change and worsening hurricanes. But this portrait is deceptive.

Most Americans are worried about climate change, say it is a threat they will face in the next 20 years, believe it should be a priority and believe the government is not doing enough, the Yale Programme on Climate Change Communication has found.

Critically, Americans (and their media) do not realise this. A recent study led by Boston College psychologist Gregg Sparkman found most Americans significantly underestimate the general support for climate action.

This has pernicious effects. If you think something you believe in is unpopular, you are less likely to vocalise your support. This belief — which Sparkman calls a “false social reality”

— has the effect of undermining demand for climate action policies and dampening public support.

But crucially, this also creates great potential: it suggests there is significant untapped support for climate action in the US. Proving to people that their own viewpoint supportive of climate action was, in fact, the majority viewpoint and not a minority one would likely embolden both the public and policy-makers in driving policy change.

“Politics is downstream of culture,” Andrew Breitbart, founder of the eponymous website, used to argue — an insight that was weaponised in the culture wars, with extraordinary success, by one-time Trump adviser Steve Bannon. But climate activists and experts are winning the culture war. And politics and finance are following.

The temperature-rise stories of recent weeks were reported as indicators of failure, but they can also be seen as indicators of progress. Only five years ago, the world seemed on course for warming of double the 2.5 degrees recently projected by the UN.

This is “genuine and world-shaping progress”, wrote none other than the aforementioned “doomist”, David Wallace-Wells, in the New York Times.

“The fight against climate change is going to change more in the next four years than it has in the past 40,” wrote The Atlantic magazine’s climate reporter, Robinson Meyer, in a recent analysis of the Inflation Reduction Act. “The great story of our lives is just beginning.”

If the future is less apocalyptic, there is more to fight for. This is the great story. How we contribute to that story is up to each of us, but it is not a narrative of powerlessness.