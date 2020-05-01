'Rashness' could compromise Italian efforts

'La Festa dei lavoratori', or Labour Day, on May 1, has a special significance in Italy. A highly industrialised country that dragged itself up after World War II to establish a reputation for design and manufacturing, the rights of workers are robustly defended. This is a country where strikes and picket lines are a fact of daily life.

Yesterday was therefore an occasion for reflection rather than celebration as Italy's workers prepare for phase two of the government's coronavirus strategy. On Monday, Italy will begin to lift the restrictions that have kept people at home and out of work for the last two months.

The move is prompted by positive news from the Civil Protection Department. After weeks of a horrifying wave of deaths due to Covid-19, the curve has been effectively flattened. Thursday saw a record drop in the number of people infected, falling to 101,551, down 3,106 in 24 hours. Some 28,000 people have died.

As of Monday, a loosening of restrictions will allow people to do outdoor exercise, travel within their region, buy takeaway food, visit relatives, attend funerals (up to 15 people) and go to the park. Crucially, factories can reopen. The decree is operative until May 18, when it is hoped that further opening up of society can be permitted.

In reality this is good news and should be touted as a victory for the Italian people and for Giuseppe Conte. However, the prime minister is feeling the squeeze on all sides to relax restrictions even further.

Italy has devolved power to regional governments who can decide for themselves. Until now regional officials have been fully supportive of the government's coronavirus strategy, but with the economic realities hitting home, Italy's GDP fell by 4.7pc for Q1 officially tipping the country into recession, most are calling for a complete return to work sooner rather than later.

Calabria in the south allowed bars and restaurants with outside tables to open to the public on Thursday. The northern region of Veneto, one of the first to be hit with the virus, allowed takeaways, pizzerias and some shops to open on Monday. The regions south of Rome have suffered relatively few deaths from Covid-19.

"We cannot allow the efforts made to be in vain because of rashness at this delicate stage. Moving from the policy of 'let's close everything' to 'let's reopen everything', would risk irreversibly compromising these efforts," Conte told parliament on Thursday. "Initiatives involving less restrictive measures are contrary to national rules, and are therefore to all intents and purposes illegitimate."

Conte remains resolute in determination to keep a tight rein on restrictions and to be guided by science rather than emotion. In a speech to parliament he referenced Greek philosophy and the principle of 'doxa', knowledge based on a feeling, versus 'epistemology', or knowledge founded in scientific fact. Conte said that 150,000 tests will be carried out in May to trace the development of antibodies. A full lockdown remains on the table and can be affected at any moment should the number of infected start to increase. Currently the virus reproduction number is between 0.5 and 0.7. Should it rise to 1.0, intensive care units would again be overwhelmed.

While his approval rating is high, for an incumbent Italian prime minister, politically, Conte may well end up as the sacrificial lamb as dissent foments in parliament. The populist opposition leaders are beating that drum with all their might. Not to much effect, but that could change. In Italy, governments fall easily and often, and Conte has already enjoyed an unusually long spell at the helm.

It puts Conte in a different position to Leo Varadkar in Dublin, who with the paint barely dry on a fresh election result and a grand coalition in the works, you would think the Taoiseach had a more secure platform on which to act.

Ireland differs from Italy too, in that before the virus it had a thriving economy with high employment. Over 10 million Italians are facing severe poverty with little hope of an economic recovery any time soon.

Just as in Ireland, the people in Italy are weary of the lockdown, although the measures have been much more severe here. People are desperate to return to work, to gather, to congregate or go to Mass.

Italy's fractured social and political landscape risks undoing Conte's unifying work. The political circus will soon begin to roll on and life will, hopefully, gradually begin to return to normal.

It should be remembered though that, for a brief time, the whole country was united against a common enemy, led by Italy's exceptional frontline healthcare workers. The lockdown has saved countless lives and that was achieved by ordinary Italians staying at home and observing physical distancing. It will be up to ordinary people to continue that fight, just as it will in Ireland. If politicians are determined to divide public opinion, it is up to ordinary people to take the lead.

At the beginning of the crisis Conte quoted German sociologist Norbert Elias, saying: "Let's remain distant today so we can embrace with more warmth and run faster tomorrow."

Just not yet.