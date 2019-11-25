Ralph Riegel: 'Vulnerable cyclists, bikers and pedestrians at greatest risk as road death figures rise'

Instead, Ireland is on course to record a near 9pc hike in fatal road traffic accidents after a grim week on Irish roads.

Four people died in three days on Irish roads, with two others being left critically injured.

It brings to 131 the number of people to have died in accidents on Irish roads so far this year.

That represents an increase of 10 (almost 9pc) on the 121 people who died by the same point in 2018.

If the trend continues into December - traditionally one of the worst months for traffic fatalities - Ireland will comfortably exceed the total of 149 deaths logged in 2018.

Since road traffic accident records began in 1959, last year was the safest ever logged.

Put in context, 478 people died on Irish roads in 1990 and a shocking 640 people died in road collisions in 1972.

So dramatic progress has been made over the past 40 years, but it poses the question: why the sharp increase in road deaths over the past 12 months?

There appears to be no simple answer for the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and gardaí.

Garda traffic resources have been increasing, traffic officers now have the best support technology in their history, safety campaign advertising is now at record levels, driver education has been improving and, bizarrely, the overall number of collisions remains roughly the same between 2018 and 2019.

A Garda crackdown on unaccompanied learner drivers has also proved a huge success.

So what is going wrong? An analysis of the type of fatal accidents offers some clues.

This year has proved particularly deadly in terms of the percentage of fatal accidents involving motorbike rider, pedal cyclist and pedestrian deaths - and the number of single-vehicle fatal accidents.

Speed remains a key concern for road safety campaigners as well as awareness of other, more vulnerable road users.

One in three lives lost so far this year on Irish roads have involved fatal accidents involving cyclists (9), motorbike riders (16) and pedestrians (25).

Traffic experts warned those three categories have a far higher risk of fatal injury when involved in collisions compared with car drivers or passengers.

RSA and Garda chiefs have been particularly alarmed at the spiral in deadly accidents involving cyclists, motorbike riders and pedestrians. Motorcyclists are alarmingly over-represented in collision statistics here - they represent fewer than 2pc of licensed vehicles but 10pc of road deaths.

A person using a motorbike on Irish roads is six times more likely to be killed than any other road user.

To make matters worse, figures from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development indicate a motorcyclist is two to three times more likely to be killed in Ireland than in any other European country.

RSA boss Moyagh Murdock urged everyone to take greater care on Irish roads.

"We are urging all road users - particularly motorists and drivers of large vehicles - to make sure they slow down, allow a safe passing distance and be safe out there," she said.

Superintendent Edmund Golden of the National Roads Policing Bureau appealed to motorists to be acutely aware of cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

Irish Independent