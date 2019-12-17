Ralph Riegel: 'Ian Bailey warrant could set Paris and Dublin on a diplomatic collision course'

The third European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by the French authorities for Manchester-born poet and journalist Ian Bailey (62) has set Dublin and Paris on a path that could result in legal history being made - or a potential diplomatic collision course.

Seven months ago, Mr Bailey said he expected a fresh attempt to seek his extradition following his conviction last May before a Paris court for the murder of the French mother of one.

The Cour d'Assises in Paris convicted Mr Bailey in absentia of the 1996 killing.

Mr Bailey, who has consistently protested his innocence of the crime and was told he faced no action from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Ireland, was sentenced to 25 years in jail by Judge Frederique Aline. However, following his failure last year to halt the prosecution in the French courts, Mr Bailey signalled a challenge to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Now, Irish legal experts are studying whether the ECHR challenge - and the landmark European legal issues involved in the French extradition bid for Mr Bailey - could allow the Government and judiciary here valuable time before having to rule on the third French EAW. The European judiciary now faces the first extradition case of its kind, where a person was convicted of murder in one European country but with the crime having occurred in another EU state.

To complicate matters, that person is also a citizen of a third European country.

The support group set up for the Bouniol and du Plantier families, ASSOPH, warned it expects Ireland to fully comply with all its EU legal obligations.

Any failure to comply with judicial co-operation agreements will see France pressed to take formal action against Ireland at EU level.

Sophie's son, Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud, said the Paris conviction was "a victory for justice".

But in 2012 the Supreme Court refused to extradite Mr Bailey to France for questioning. In 2017, a second EAW did not progress beyond the High Court.

However, Paris is now seeking Mr Bailey's extradition on the basis he is a convicted murderer.

Mr Bailey dismissed the Paris trial saying: "I was convicted in France even before the trial opened.

"The tragedy here is that the French have convicted an innocent man - and the Irish (authorities) know it. This has been a nightmare that I am afraid will only end with my death."

His solicitor Frank Buttimer slated it as "insulting" to Ireland's judicial system.

