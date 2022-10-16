Radio Terrified Éireann afraid to say boo in case it is sued

Radio Terrified Éireann (RTÉ) has a credible reason for being spooked by Sinn Féin. I’m beginning to feel sorry for the jittery backroom censors at Ireland’s national broadcaster under siege from the political party.

Sinn Féin has been launching legal cases against not only media organs, but also political opponents, for a decade. It fights a novel type of warfare. It has used the Law Library as a weapon in its political operations. Sinn Féin must have a sudden warm feeling about its more recent visits to the Four Courts. God be with the days of yore when the party’s colleagues in the IRA refused to recognise the courts.

Mary Lou McDonald is not alone in lashing out libel writs. Her shock proceedings issued against RTÉ’s Morning Ireland last April follow plenty of precedents. Her Sinn Féin frontbench colleague Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire sued Liveline last year and is widely reported to have extracted a settlement of more than €150,000. RTÉ’s Saturday with Claire Byrne show defended and lost an action taken by former IRA member Nicky Kehoe in 2018.

According to the Sunday Times, Mary Lou herself and Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty settled a libel action against the Examiner in 2014. Gerry Adams sued both the BBC and the Sunday World before his departure from the leadership in 2018. Aengus Ó Snodaigh initiated proceedings against the Sunday World in 2018. Mary Lou herself successfully sued Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach personally in 2020 while in 2009 Maurice Quinlivan took a substantial sum in libel damages from his fellow Limerick TD Willie O’Dea. The full list is longer.

The threat of the Four Courts has proved an ATM machine for Sinn Féin. Not that all the actions they took were necessarily without merit, but they have discovered a lucrative source of redress for unproven allegations about them. Because of their past, they attract more vitriol than other politicians.

The real problem isn’t the sizeable sums that Sinn Féin TDs have secured as compensation. It’s that their enthusiasm for litigation has a far more fundamental consequence than enriching the wronged party. It puts the fear of God into some sections of the media. This won’t have been lost on Sinn Féin. They’ll relish it.

Micheál Martin last week described this trend as “chilling”. Asked in the Dáil by Wexford Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe about RTÉ’s censorship of my interview with RTÉ about my biography of Mary Lou, he responded enthusiastically by declaring the decision “demands greater transparency and explanation”. He openly speculated RTÉ didn’t air the interview for fear of being sued.

Unfortunately, he over-egged the pudding by adding Sinn Féin had been given access to aspects of the interview in advance of it going on the air. In fact, RTÉ had meticulously made preparations for exactly this, but it wasn’t necessary, because the national broadcaster simply took fright. Instead, they decided to deny the interview any airtime at all.

The Taoiseach was right in all other aspects. On Thursday, he chose to appear on Newstalk’s The Pat Kenny Show. After correcting his minor mistake about whether Sinn Féin had ultimately been given actual access to parts of the interview — as intended, he reiterated his belief that RTÉ had been “in fear of being sued” and that the event had “a chilling effect on public debate and democracy”.

He insisted there was a bigger picture. “It is hard to look at the Shane Ross case in isolation and say there is no connection between that and the fact that RTÉ are being sued and the fact there is a defamation case against them.”

He went on to allege that “Sinn Féin is running a co-ordinated strategy to stop talking about its past” a strategy that “does have a chilling effect on media and on broadcasters”.

Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin, a member of the Oireachtas committee on the media, took up the cudgel. He wrote to the committee’s chair, Fianna Fáil’s redoubtable Niamh Smyth, seeking a meeting to ask RTÉ director general Dee Forbes questions about the station’s decision.

It was a brave move; most politicians are loath to offend RTÉ in case they have their oxygen masks removed and find themselves off the air for a punitive period. A fiery private meeting followed when Sinn Féin’s Imelda Munster fiercely resisted Griffin’s proposal to question RTÉ while others held their ground.

I never thought I would say it, but Mattie McGrath, my old adversary from Tipperary, was steadfast, solid as a rock in joining Griffin and Micheál Carrigy in opposing efforts to start any probe with a laughable, so-called “scoping” exercise — a bottomless pit, beloved of mandarins burying awkward issues.

In one corner Sinn Féin and RTÉ were in a pact, while TDs demanding accountability were in the other. In the end a formula was devised, inviting the Broadcasting Association of Ireland and Virgin Media to join RTÉ — as fig leaves.

Meanwhile, RTÉ had been spinning. After its official statement that it had decided not to air the interview on unspecified “editorial guidelines” grounds, someone in RTÉ decided to take the route of an anonymous leak. The Irish Times reported that RTÉ “sources” were now saying the interview was too “boring”.

Funny that, especially as a member of the RTÉ team had told me that the book was a “rollicking good read”. Boring it wasn’t. Sanitised it was. A slot had been reserved for it. It was cancelled. On the same day it had stunning items listed, like “In Praise of Autumn”, “the Denmark Royal Family row”, “Smart Meters”, even “New Beginnings”. A controversial interview about the only biography of Mary Lou, the hot favourite for Ireland’s next taoiseach, couldn’t compete with such riveting topics.

RTÉ had, of course, done its damnedest to make the interview “boring”. It had insisted that numerous items — including lavish repairs to Mary Lou’s house, a gender transition in the McDonald family and other subjects in the book — must not be discussed. That was nothing short of censorship.

It had warned that it needed several days between the recording and broadcast for the book to be heavily legalled. RTÉ openly told us they would need to offer parts of the interview to Sinn Féin for their right of reply once the interview was completed.

Boring as it is, RTÉ has still not relented on its refusal to give me a transcript of my own interview.

Radio Terrified Éireann is afraid of its own shadow.