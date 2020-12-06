Radical, unstoppable change coming soon to a city near you

Computers are rapidly changing our cities. Are we preparing for these changes, or are we trying to resist them?

Cities usually change slowly, one project at a time. Occasionally an innovation, such as the elevator or the car, can transform cities very quickly. In the early 20th century, elevators allowed cities to grow higher and cars allowed them to spread out further.

When computers first appeared on our desks, who could have guessed that they would soon sweep away much of the city as we know it?

Last week we read about how the closure of dozens of Debenhams stores will tear the heart out of many UK towns.

This is a warning about the scale and suddenness of the changes that lie ahead. Closing large retail businesses will continue and will affect every Irish main street in the next few years.

The Covid crisis has been like petrol on the fire of the retail revolution caused by online shopping.

Once confined to younger shoppers, due to Covid an entire generation of older shoppers has made the switch - with the bonus of feeling safer by avoiding crowded shops. Few of these shoppers will return to the high street.

Computers and telecoms technology are the enablers of the other great change. Online meetings allow people to work together from different locations. Like the changes in our shopping habitats, the Covid crisis has accelerated the adoption of an existing technology. Employers are seeing marked increases in productivity and lower operating costs, while employees are enjoying better quality of life.

In future workers will occasionally meet in offices, while mostly working from home. The traditional office building will change forever.

These two changes will transform every aspect of our cities. The decline of the city centre office population, combined with less demand for large retail units, will change the demand for and price of central business district land.

These changes will alter the entire dynamics of property economics in these areas. This, in turn, will undermine the financial viability of traditional development models. There will be a decline in the value of the retail and office property portfolios that form the basis of so many pension funds. These two types of uses also make up most of the commercial rates that fund local authorities.

The decline of property values, combined with loss of income to the State, has the potential to affect the funding to effectively manage cities. Without careful planning, this could trigger a spiral into urban decay.

There is a lot of commentary about how these changes will facilitate more inner-city living - with many urbanists looking forward to larger populations downtown. Many are expected to live and work locally, if not from the same premises, the so-called 'living-over-the-shop' [LOTS] that is held up by many as a panacea for all urban ills.

However, these ideals will struggle against the headwinds of economic realities caused by the funding losses that will see the reintroduction of property taxes. And these will be highest in the areas with the greatest concentration of public assets - city centres.

Higher costs will start to cause the 'gentrification' issues that can disadvantage lower paid groups, who provide fundamental urban services and who need to live close to work. There is no shortage of experience and models about how to balance these issues - but they will need to be addressed and planned for as early as possible during the coming period of rapid change.

The future city is likely to be a collection of highly autonomous 'urban villages' centred around a shared 'downtown' city centre core that will be made up of homes, entertainment, culture, and institutions.

Quality of life will become an important factor and economic asset. In this type of future city, many will be surprised to learn that our streets and footpaths, the public realm, will be managed by our parks services instead of roads engineers. At the same time, many parks departments will become involved in arts, heritage, culture and community services.

While everyone is talking about new urban users, nobody is talking about new urban governance. This is also going to be changed a lot by communications technology.

The urban villages will demand more local self-governance. Local authorities will need to quickly adapt to meet the needs of an increasingly demanding and knowledgeable working-from-home citizenry. This will allow more participation in local government. Service-delivery and decision-making will increasingly become real-time, rapid, and effective.

At first sight our future cities appear to be full of contradictions. The downtown will be busier than ever, but with few offices and even fewer large stores. The crowds on the paths will be full of residents and visitors all in search of culture, fun, experiences, personal services and specialist shopping.

The future city will look remarkably similar but will feel quite different. Future city footpaths will feel like parks and the roads will feel empty - because of much more efficient road use. People's home places will feel like workplaces and workplaces will feel like home. Life will feel very local, yet highly connected to the city, the region as a whole and out into the wider world.

Overall cities will be much bigger, yet individual lives of citizens will feel much more local and connected. Lives will be lived in places that will be much better managed.

All these unstoppable changes will eventually feel like improvements, though many of the changes will feel painful along the way.

The amount of pain versus gain will depend on whether we waste our time trying to 'save' the old ways or accept the new and make the best of it, as soon as possible.

A generation is growing up among us who will use the world in ways that we can hardly dream of. We will need new types of towns to accommodate their new lives.

Will we help to prepare for their new needs, or at least stay out of their way as they build their own new world?