| -0.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Radical, unstoppable change coming soon to a city near you

Conor Skehan

A generation is growing up who will use the world in entirely different ways to us

'The future city is likely to be a collection of highly autonomous 'urban villages' centred around a shared 'downtown' city centre core that will be made up of homes, entertainment, culture, and institutions.' (stock photo) Expand

Close

'The future city is likely to be a collection of highly autonomous 'urban villages' centred around a shared 'downtown' city centre core that will be made up of homes, entertainment, culture, and institutions.' (stock photo)

'The future city is likely to be a collection of highly autonomous 'urban villages' centred around a shared 'downtown' city centre core that will be made up of homes, entertainment, culture, and institutions.' (stock photo)

'The future city is likely to be a collection of highly autonomous 'urban villages' centred around a shared 'downtown' city centre core that will be made up of homes, entertainment, culture, and institutions.' (stock photo)

Computers are rapidly changing our cities. Are we preparing for these changes, or are we trying to resist them?

Cities usually change slowly, one project at a time. Occasionally an innovation, such as the elevator or the car, can transform cities very quickly. In the early 20th century, elevators allowed cities to grow higher and cars allowed them to spread out further.

When computers first appeared on our desks, who could have guessed that they would soon sweep away much of the city as we know it?

Privacy