Rachel Dugan: 'Hostess with the mostest food left over'

The hankering for normality has set in, as you start to question whether squeezing in a cheese board between breakfast and lunch for a fourth day in a row is really such a good idea.

But this being the first time I hosted my family, my thoughts have already turned to next year and I want to share my lessons of Christmas 2018...

1) You will buy too much food and will be able to feed at least twice the number of invited guests;

2) You will not have enough food. Whether it's those delicious little brie and cranberry filo parcels or smoked salmon, there will be things you should have bought more of;

3) Even if you think you've stocked up on booze, someone will always ask for a particular tipple you didn't think of, usually accompanied by the line "I never usually drink it but I just fancied one...";

4) Bathe them in balsamic, shower them in parmesan or fry them in six inches of bacon fat, sprouts still taste like the little Satanic cabbages they are;

5) And finally… next year, when you get to revert to being a spoilt teen sprawled on the couch for most of the day, Christmas dinner will never taste so good.

I laughed at MAMILs - but the joke's on me

Irish men and women are living longer, according to a new report, with life expectancy for both sexes having increased since 2006. Which is great news.

But it seems men have made the larger gain, with the average Irish bloke's life expectancy up by three years, as opposed to the two-year gain women have made.

I've been thinking about possible reasons for this, and keep coming to the same conclusion: it must be something to do with the rise of the MAMILs (middle-aged men in lycra, for those of you who've been blissfully unaware of this trend).

At weekends they roam around the countryside in packs, wearing neon spandex and those funny little cycling shoes. They have traditionally been the subject of much ridicule. As they puffed and panted their way up hills, many of us (myself included) pointed and laughed at their obscenely form-fitting outfits. Not any more.

MAMILs of Ireland, mission accomplished. The nation salutes you.

Now, have you considered indoor tennis?

Making a date with the hot president Vladimir

If you were a good boy or girl this year, then Santa probably paid you a visit. And if you were exceptionally good, you just might have been lucky enough to find a copy of Vladimir Putin's 2019 calendar in your stocking. No? I thought not. However, if you're a young Japanese woman, there's a good chance you did. The annal is, as they say, big in Japan.

According to the Tokyo store with the exclusive rights to sell it, the official Putin calendar is outperforming all offerings from domestic celebrities, a fact attributed to a growing army of young women who think the 66-year-old former KGB agent-turned-autocrat is a bit of swoon fest.

The calendar depicts the president taking part in various outdoor pursuits in various states of undress. For January, he's pictured (shirtless) slipping into an icy lake.

Hot stuff, indeed.

