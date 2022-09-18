Queen’s death a focal point for grief as we mourn loved ones

I will cry for the Queen tomorrow, just as I cried 10 days ago when I heard she had died. On that Thursday evening, I had just switched my television over to BBC One when the channel’s logo briefly appeared on screen in shades of black and white, before returning to anchor Huw Edwards. “This is BBC News from London,” he began, enhancing the feeling that I’d just been sucked back into a different era by some sort of time warp. “Buckingham Palace has announced the death of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The news wasn’t a shock — the hours with cameras trained on the gates of Balmoral beforehand had suggested what was to come — but now I felt hot tears pouring down my cheeks. I held my breath, hoping to swallow them silently before my husband noticed. I was embarrassed he might see me crying over the Queen of England. I’m not a monarchist, but I am openly fascinated by the British royals — as an institution, as celebrities and as a family. Many of my friends are bemused by the fact that someone who frequents Hill 16 to support the Dubs could also subscribe to a podcast about the latest royal scandals.

It’s an interest that was first sparked by my grandmother, who was an expert in the history of the British monarchy. Over the years, she read hundreds of books (this was a woman who always had at least four tomes on the go) about the royals and the ruling classes. She was absorbed by what she regarded as our shared history and could tell you as much about the Plantagenets as she could about the Mitfords or Princess Diana.

On the day in 2018 that Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, I invited my granny, mum, and aunties to watch the wedding over afternoon tea in my house. I’ll never forget opening the front door to see ‘Meghan’, ‘Harry’, ‘Charles’ and, of course ‘the Queen’ staring back at me. A diminutive woman with white hair set into curls herself, my granny didn’t need the paper mask under her plastic tiara to look like her royal counterpart.

It was reflexive then, that as Queen Elizabeth’s death was announced, it was my granny I wanted to talk to about it. And that’s really what I was crying about.

My amazing granny passed away in January 2021. ‘After a short illness’ is how it would be politely phrased, but in truth this active, engaged, loving woman was snatched away from us; she felt unwell on a Sunday afternoon, was taken into hospital, and died in an operating theatre on Friday morning. My family was left bereft, the shell-shock further compounded by the fact the country was locked down. Four days later, her funeral took place with 10 family members in the church and at the graveside.

At that time, we counted the small mercies: that the virus hadn’t taken her; that we’d been allowed 10 people when there had been people buried alone; that my sister had ‘at least’ been able to watch the funeral online from her home in the UK. Then, we went back to our locked down lives without the comfort that an Irish funeral is supposed to provide.

I have keenly felt the loss of my granny many times since that day but hearing the news of the Queen’s death unlocked my grief afresh. I cried not just for the death of the Queen, herself a grandmother and great-grandmother, but also for the granny that I lost. As the wave of emotion hit hard, I gasped for breath, my poor husband taken aback by the sobbing mess that had suddenly appeared beside him.

A few minutes later, a friend who lost her own mother last year sent a text. Another avid royal watcher, her mum would have been glued to the unfolding news. We exchanged messages of comfort and remembrance as our tears flowed for our loved ones.

In the last 10 days, I have found myself drawn to watching the pageantry unfold across the UK, as I suspect many people who’ve been bereaved have. It’s undoubtedly excessive, but at the same time it seems fitting to see death marked with pomp and ceremony, mourning clothes, and floral tributes. It seems correct that loss is not quietly endured but publicly proclaimed. Most of all, it feels right that death be marked with a great coming together of people, to grieve and to celebrate and find comfort in each other.

To me, tomorrow will not just be a funeral for Britain’s longest-serving monarch, but a focal point to grieve all that we lost in the horrors of the pandemic. I will cry for the Queen — and for my granny too.