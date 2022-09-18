| 9°C Dublin

Queen’s death a focal point for grief as we mourn loved ones

The pomp may be excessive, but it seems fitting to see death marked with ceremony and not quietly endured 

Tributes for Queen Elizabeth, following her death, at Green Park in London. Picture by Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters Expand
Tributes for Queen Elizabeth, following her death, at Green Park in London. Picture by Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Leslie Ann Horgan

I will cry for the Queen tomorrow, just as I cried 10 days ago when I heard she had died. On that Thursday evening, I had just switched my television over to BBC One when the channel’s logo briefly appeared on screen in shades of black and white, before returning to anchor Huw Edwards. “This is BBC News from London,” he began, enhancing the feeling that I’d just been sucked back into a different era by some sort of time warp. “Buckingham Palace has announced the death of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The news wasn’t a shock — the hours with cameras trained on the gates of Balmoral beforehand had suggested what was to come — but now I felt hot tears pouring down my cheeks. I held my breath, hoping to swallow them silently before my husband noticed. I was embarrassed he might see me crying over the Queen of England. I’m not a monarchist, but I am openly fascinated by the British royals — as an institution, as celebrities and as a family. Many of my friends are bemused by the fact that someone who frequents Hill 16 to support the Dubs could also subscribe to a podcast about the latest royal scandals.

