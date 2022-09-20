| 12.9°C Dublin

Queen Elizabeth’s death triggers a shaken Britain to offer its last loyal salute to a vanishing imperial past

Frank Coughlan

A man holds a flag as people queue to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall in London, last Saturday. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand

There came a moment, somewhere in the middle of last week, when I detected something switch. Hard to put a finger on it, but a measurable shift in tone.

A nation in heartfelt mourning for a beloved monarch seemed to move on to something approaching desperation and even panic. As if it couldn’t actually let go. This wasn’t simply a people honouring or even celebrating a queen who had served them steadfastly for 70 years, but a nation in a state of incoherent bewilderment at her passing.

