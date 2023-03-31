Q&A: The invisible enemy – why air pollution is causing concern in Dublin

With more areas of Dublin suffering effects of car fumes clogging up the air, is it time to consider London’s contentious solution and impose fees on high-polluting vehicles entering the city?

Because they’re literally breathing in poison. Last week, Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon told Dáil Éireann that Phibsboro Road junction in his Dublin Central constituency has become “literally riddled with air pollution”.

Several other traffic-heavy city centre areas such as Amiens Street, the Quays and East Wall, he claims, are not far behind.

“Locals say the smell and the heaviness of the air are inescapable, as are the negative effects on one’s body.”

While air pollution is clogging up some Dubliners’ lungs, it’s also highlighting a fundamental dividing line in our climate change debate. Almost everyone agrees on the need to reduce private car use – but there’s no consensus on how fast or extensively this should be done.

What exactly is causing Dublin’s air pollution?

There are two main culprits. One is PM 2.5 or particulate matter, which is produced from burning solid fuels. The results can include dust, pollen, soot or smoke suspended in mid-air.

For central Dublin, an even worse offender is the nitrogen dioxide caused by fumes from cars and trucks. Under the EU’s Air Quality Directive, this should be restricted to an hourly average of no more than 40 micrograms per cubic metre. The World Health Organisation is calling for a much lower bar of 10 micrograms.

In Phibsboro, however, nitrogen dioxide levels sometimes touch 60 micrograms – while other major breaches have been recorded at locations including Kilmainham and the junction between Inn’s Quay and Church Street.

How do we know which parts of Dublin are worst affected?

That’s thanks to the latest technology. Dublin City Council (DCC) has been working in conjunction with the Google Project Air View initiative, which uses an electric Street View car equipped with a mobile sensor. Last month the scheme released its first results, following a 16-month monitoring programme that measured every road at least six times.

The big picture is quite good, with several areas including Sandymount, Ranelagh, Glasnevin and Rialto classified as excellent. The nearer you get to the city centre, the worse it gets.

Generally speaking, Dublin’s most polluted areas are between O’Connell Bridge and Heuston Station. However, the study also found that air quality can differ quite significantly even between streets that are close together.

Martin Fitzpatrick, DCC’s Environmental Health Officer, said this information will feed into future planning decisions. “Is [the variation] in terms of streetscape or in terms of tree cover? There are a whole range of different things we can now look at in depth to see how [they] contribute to keeping air quality good.”

Why is air pollution so dangerous?

Because breathed in high doses, it can cause inflammation of the airways and do irreversible damage to your respiratory system. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, air pollution is responsible for around 1,300 premature deaths in Ireland every year – 20pc of the total.

It’s associated with a wide range of illnesses, including strokes, heart disease and some cancers. A recent study from Harvard University suggests it may even increase your risk of Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias.

“If you’re an asthmatic person living in the city, going to the supermarket can become a risky activity,” Professor Debbi Stanistreet from the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland told the Dublin Inquirer last December.

What does the Government say in response?

Junior environment minister Ossian Smyth has described air quality as “close to my heart” and acknowledged that parts of Dublin have a serious problem with it. He also said Ireland’s Climate Action Plan will gradually improve the situation by removing cars from Dublin city centre.

Gary Gannon, however, is calling for more urgent action such as London-style low-emission zones, which impose a fee on vehicles that produce high levels of exhaust fumes. “Nobody has a right to poison anybody else,” he said. “That is the reality we are facing.”

Does the London experience suggest these zones work?

Yes, but they’re also politically toxic. Utra-low emission zones (ULEZ) were first introduced by Boris Johnson when he was London mayor, for the city centre only.

Now his successor Sadiq Khan is locked in a battle over plans to make them cover the whole of Greater London.

Under ULEZ rules, drivers of high-polluting cars must pay £12.50 a day to enter while HGVs and buses are charged £100. The scheme has reduced London’s nitrogen dioxide emissions by 26pc. Expanding it during a cost-of-living crisis is proving highly unpopular, and the debate has recently turned nasty with Mr Khan accusing anti-ULEZ protesters of being infiltrated by “Covid deniers, conspiracy theorists and Nazis”.

Is Dublin destined to have some equally bad-tempered arguments over air pollution?

Hopefully not, but the really tough anti-car measures cannot be postponed much longer.

The National Transport Authority recently published models for reaching the sector’s climate change targets by 2030. They include a 400pc increase in parking charges on 2016 levels, a €10 daily fee for driving in cities and a 20kmph reduction on all national road speed limits.

Even some government TDs are concerned this strategy contains too much stick and not enough carrot.

“Any plan should focus on how we continue to prioritise improving public transport infrastructure, instead of punishing people out of their cars,” the Fine Gael Dublin Mid-West TD Emer Higgins argued earlier this month.​

Finally, doesn’t history show that Ireland can take major steps to improve air quality when the political will is there?

Yes. Winter smog was once a major health risk for Dubliners, but it largely disappeared after 1990 when Progressive Democrats minister Mary Harney introduced a ban on smoky coal in the capital. Last year, this was finally extended to the whole country.

Ireland also struck a powerful blow for fresher air in 2004, becoming the first country in the world to ban smoking in pubs, restaurants and all workplaces.

Strongly resisted by some publicans and the tobacco industry, it is now widely seen as a great success. “My mother always told me never to use the word proud,[but] it makes me feel good,” Micheál Martin, then health minister, later said.

“There’s magic in the air,” is a lyric from Leo Maguire’s well-loved song The Dublin Saunter (better known as Dublin Can Be Heaven). Sadly, our air today contains something much less pleasant – and it’s making Dublin feel anything but heavenly.