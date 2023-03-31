| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Q&A: The invisible enemy – why air pollution is causing concern in Dublin

Almost everyone agrees on the need to reduce private car use Expand
Traffic pollution Expand
Ossian Smyth Expand

Close

Almost everyone agrees on the need to reduce private car use

Almost everyone agrees on the need to reduce private car use

Traffic pollution

Traffic pollution

Ossian Smyth

Ossian Smyth

/

Almost everyone agrees on the need to reduce private car use

Andrew Lynch

With more areas of Dublin suffering effects of car fumes clogging up the air, is it time to consider London’s contentious solution and impose fees on high-polluting vehicles entering the city?

Why might some people walking around Dublin these days feel like they’re being attacked by an invisible enemy?

Because they’re literally breathing in poison. Last week, Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon told Dáil Éireann that Phibsboro Road junction in his Dublin Central constituency has become “literally riddled with air pollution”.

Most Watched

Privacy