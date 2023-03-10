Q&A: Is the Government right to lift the ban on evictions?

With the Taoiseach pledging 2023 to be the year when we ‘turn the corner on the housing crisis’, will the decision to remove renters’ biggest legal protection come back to haunt Government?

Because they’re about to lose their biggest legal protection. Last Tuesday, the Government shocked many people by announcing that the eviction ban brought in last October is not being renewed at the end of this month.

Instead, the no-fault moratorium will be phased out between April 1 and June 18 depending on when a notice to quit is served.

Like all major decisions about the housing issue, this one has been hugely divisive and caused some bitter political arguments. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insists that ending the ban is unpopular but right – while opposition parties and charity organisations have variously described it as “heartless,” “shameful” and bound to result in “a tsunami of homelessness”.

Why did the Government introduce an eviction ban in the first place?

To buy some time. The idea was not new, since a similar ban had previously been put in place shortly after Covid-19 broke out in early 2020.

Designed to stop tenants from being turfed out on to the streets during a pandemic, it remained for a year and was widely seen as a success. During that time, the number of people in emergency accommodation dropped from just over 10,000 to just over 8,000.

Since Covid restrictions ended, however, that figure has been creeping up again and last autumn it hit a new high of 10,805. With winter approaching, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien brought in a new six-month ban on October 30 to give renters some peace of mind over Christmas.​

So why scrap it now?

The Government has given several reasons. For a start, Mr O’Brien admits that this particular ban “hasn’t worked as well as we’d hoped”. Homeless figures have risen every month since it was introduced and now stand at an all-time record of 11,754, including 3,441 children.

The Taoiseach has warned the ban is also creating “a new form of homelessness”. He said: “30,000 people come home from abroad every year – some own houses and apartments and aren’t able to move back into them.”

Perhaps most importantly, the Government feared extending this ban would send out exactly the wrong message to landlords who are already fleeing the market in their droves.

Around 21,000 quit last year alone, according to estate agents Sherry Fitzgerald – and on Tuesday the cabinet was shown data that suggests this trend is accelerating fast.​

What about the danger of a legal challenge?

That definitely influenced the Government’s decision too. The Constitution is not completely clear about this, since it guarantees citizens’ right to own private property but also says that right must be “regulated by the principles of social justice”.

According to Mr Varadkar, the Attorney General’s advice was that a long-term eviction ban could be seen by landlords as “a serious breach of trust”.

In other words, the Government did not like the idea of angry property owners dragging it into the Four Courts.

Although opposition parties claim it should have called their bluff.

This is a bitter pill for tenants to swallow, so has the Government offered any sweeteners?

Yes, quite a few. Mr O’Brien is promising to greatly expand the Government’s First Home Scheme. This will give renters a chance to buy their home if the landlord wants to sell, by guaranteeing them a “first right of refusal”.

The Minister says there are also plans to develop a “bespoke cost-rental model” for people at risk of homelessness but not on social housing supports.

Approved housing bodies and local authorities would have the option of buying up the property and then re-letting it to the tenants at existing or market rates.

Another political kite being flown is that next October’s budget could contain measures to help keep landlords in the market. In particular, they may be offered tax breaks in exchange for giving their tenants longer leases (such as 5-10 years).

But none of this is cutting any ice with the Government’s opponents?

No. People Before Profit TD Mick Barry has even evoked memories of the 19th century by saying tenants who are being evicted should “stand your ground and refuse to go… it is better to break the law than to break the poor”.

Sinn Féin is planning to force a Dáil vote on this issue and exploit any division within the Government’s ranks. The most likely rebel is Dublin Central Green TD Neasa Hourigan, who has claimed that this decision “flies in the face” of her party’s values.

“I can guarantee you that next month I will be sitting in constituency clinics and there will be mammies coming in to me saying, ‘I am being evicted through no fault of my own’,” Ms Hourigan told RTÉ radio last Tuesday. “There are no more hotel rooms in Dublin Central, there are no more B&Bs – I don’t know where we are going to put people.”

Just how bad is the overall rental market today?

The massive queues outside any public viewing tell their own story.

This week, there are just over 1,200 rental properties available in the whole country (barely 600 in Dublin). Irish monthly rents have surged by 13.7pc over the last year, to a record high of €2,300 in Dublin and €1,733 nationwide.

Gavin Mulcahy, managing director of the Get Let agency in Dublin, warned this week: “We have tenants who are unhappy with being tenants and landlords who are unhappy with being landlords. [The relationship] is broken.”

The Government has placed all its chips on the Housing for All plan, which aims to build an average of 33,000 new homes every year between now and 2030. Last year’s target of 25,000 was comfortably met (almost 30,000 were built), but now there are fears that rising construction costs will push big investors out and blow the whole plan off course.

Finally, when will we know whether ending the eviction ban was a good decision or not?

Mr Varadkar has pledged that 2023 will be the year when we “turn the corner on the housing crisis”. Whether or not those words come back to haunt him, this week’s move almost guarantees that our homeless figures will get worse before they get better.

Around 2,700 notices to quit were halted by the eviction ban – and on April 1, they can all be set in motion again. In other words, this is a race against time and the Government looks set to fall further behind. Ironically, that dilemma was anticipated six months ago by none other than Mr Varadkar.

“The difficulty with a ban on evictions is that it stores up the problem for when you lift [it],” the then Tánaiste warned last October. “What then happens in the spring?”

We are about to find out.