Pyromaniac Harry is burning bridges on both sides of the Atlantic

Oh, what a tangled web he has weaved.

There was a time when Prince Harry was the most popular member of the British royal family. Where his older brother William, a future king, was seen as being rather stuffy and old-fashioned, Harry was the dashing, fun- loving one.

Seeing active service in Afghanistan? No bother. Playing naked billiards with a bunch of hot women in Las Vegas? Harry was yer man. Wearing a Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party? Well, sometimes he could be ever so slightly gauche, but people forgave him for that tone-deaf transgression because they liked him and they liked the way he obviously tried to be as normal as possible.

Well, they don’t like him quite so much anymore. Harry and Meghan’s decision to get the hell out of the UK, first to Canada and then to a multi-million dollar mansion in LA certainly raised eyebrows.

After all, the couple had insisted that they were compelled to leave Britain because of their treatment at the hands of the beastly tabloid media when all they really wanted was a bit of privacy.

But it was hackles, rather than eyebrows, which were raised when he trashed his family on that infamous Oprah interview.

To be honest, I’ve always admired people who are more prepared to burn bridges than build them, but even that interview seemed a step too far. It was no surprise that so many British people who had previously been fans of the couple were incensed at such a betrayal of his family.

The Yanks, on the other hand, loved all of it and lapped it up with a greedy appetite.

But having burned his bridges in his homeland, it now looks increasingly likely that he has started to light the touch paper under his bridge with his new American hosts. In a typically whiny, narcissistic and petulant interview on the podcast hosted by actor Dax Shepard, Harry poured some more salt into the wounds he had inflicted on his family.

His father was a bad father because he had his own ‘genetic pain’ said Harry, who throughout an interview that was frequently incomprehensible and full of psychobabble, added that he didn’t want to ‘point fingers or blame anyone’ — as he furiously pointed his finger and blamed everyone.

Again, his new American fan base lapped it all up. Here was an actual royal talking like some Californian nitwit who had been in therapy for so long that he had forgotten how to talk like a regular human being. In his new homeland, where self-obsession, self-actualisation and spouting the kind of gibberish that is too trite for even a Hallmark card are often mistaken for profundity and deep thoughts, his platitudes were well received.

Until, that is, his remarks about the First Amendment of the US Constitution were mentioned.

According to him: “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers.” Warming to his theme, he then admitted that, actually, he didn’t understand it at all, but he knew that he didn’t like it, because it gives the press too much freedom.

Cue the predictable outrage from many Americans who had previously supported him in his war against the royals. American politicians, talk show hosts, commentators and journalists all lined up to tell him to go home. There was mention of another Tea Party. There were endless references to the American War of Independence. It was all very silly — but entirely understandable.

What many of us on this side of the pond don’t understand is that the First Amendment is perhaps the most cherished bedrock of American democracy.

Not only does it protect the right to free speech and a free press, it protects religious rights, the freedom to lawful assembly while also keeping the government at a far remove. It’s a beautiful piece of legislation and the opener of the Bill of Rights, one of the greatest political documents ever written.

Harry going after this cherished amendment was a bit like someone coming into your house and openly sneering at your treasured family heirlooms and photographs — and nobody would take kindly to that.

It also raised a question that few people seemed prepared to openly ask — is Harry a bit, well, thick?

As Hitler found to his cost, you should never fight a war on two fronts and that’s exactly the approach that he has taken.

Having torched his reputation in his native country, he has now managed to absolutely infuriate his new hosts.

His open hatred for the media and pleas for privacy — a plea he makes in all his high-profile media interviews — seems to have completely blinded him to reality.

The Yanks were prepared overlook his shameless hypocrisy on the issue of privacy because, in a typical inversion of common sense, many of them believe it’s not what you do but what you say that really matters. And he said all the right things — until he said the really, really wrong thing and made them all furious.

As part of his never-ending blather about mental wellness, Harry likes to talk about “being a friend to myself”.

Well, after the latest self-inflicted wound, all I can say is... with friends like these.

It should also be a reminder that, while people initially blamed his wife for his descent into LaLa Land gobbledegook, he’s more than capable of messing up on his own, thank you very much.