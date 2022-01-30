Putting our finger on the surprising history of slings and arrows of abuse

The season of goodwill wasn’t long over when I saw a driver giving the two fingers to another driver for breaking the rules of the road. And now, I read, those who attended the so-called “Champagne party” in the Department of Foreign Affairs are accused of giving two fingers to Irish people by allegedly breaking pandemic restrictions.

I’m sure those at the party would dispute they gave two fingers to anyone, but there was no doubting what the driver meant. She was saying “up yours” to someone she believed was behaving badly.

It made me wonder if people who use this gesture of annoyance are aware it may have originated on a foreign battlefield and meant something completely different. Or that it involved one of our oldest species of tree, the yew.

Nowadays the yew adorns our graveyards, but in times past it was far from sacred ground it was used. Before the invention of the musket, the long bow, made from wood of the yew, was a weapon to be feared and at one famous battle may have given rise to the two fingers gesture.

During the many conflicts of the Hundred Years War, England’s longbowmen — known as yeomen — unleashed their arrows with such deadly effect that the French reportedly cut off the first two fingers of their prisoners so they could no longer pull back the strings of their bows. As a result the bowmen who faced the French during the battle of Agincourt in 1415 were said to have given them the two fingers to show that they were willing and able to take them on.

Whether they really did so is a matter of debate. Some say there is no evidence to support the story and point out that it took three fingers to pull back the string of the 6ft bow.

Then there’s today’s one-finger gesture, which is regarded as much more offensive. When trying to find out why the archers were called yeomen, I came across the most horrific one-finger gesture you could imagine. Whatever the origin of the name yeomen, it was still being used long after the bow had been replaced by the gun.

Yeomanry cavalry units are remembered here for the brutal manner in which they acted during the 1798 rebellion, including the burning of Fr John Murphy’s corpse in a tar barrel in Tullow, Co Carlow, and the mutilation and killing of Betsy Gray after the battle of Ballynahinch in Co Down.

One of my books, Ride a Pale Horse, now out of print, also featured the Black Mob, a notorious yeomanry cavalry unit in Co Wexford. It was led by a renegade magistrate called Hunter Gowan who is said to have ridden through Gorey with a rebel’s finger stuck on the point of his drawn sword. Presumably he was warning the locals that anyone who dared pull the trigger of a pistol or musket aimed at the forces of the crown would suffer the same fate as the owner of the finger.

Some of those who watched him might have felt like giving him the two fingers, but it certainly wasn’t the time or place to do so!

Of course, the two fingers gesture wasn’t in vogue in those days and when I saw that driver giving it, it set me thinking about how people expressed their anger before the “up yours” gesture became commonplace.

Once I saw a woman who was being sentenced to death for murder giving the judge her version of the two fingers. And she did it in a way you couldn’t possibly imagine.

My first big assignment as a young reporter arriving in Dublin was to cover the case of nurse Mamie Cadden. The body of a woman had been found on the pavement in Hume Street. She had died in the course of a backstreet abortion and Cadden, who lived nearby, was accused of her murder. Cadden’s language was coarse and her behaviour worse. When two senior detectives called at her door, she emptied the contents of a chamber pot over them from an upstairs window.

I covered her trial in Green Street courthouse and when she was found guilty, the judge’s attendant, known as a tipstaff, placed the black cap on his faded horsehair wig. While called a cap, it was, in reality, a square cloth like a small handkerchief, and was worn for the sentence of death. The courtroom was hushed, when the judge then sentenced her to hang. She immediately shouted: “You can f**k off with your black cap. You’ll never f**king hang me.”

And hang she didn’t. She was given a reprieve and died in the mental hospital in Dundrum, Co Dublin.

It was in the same dock in the same courthouse that a judge wearing a long wig sentenced Robert Emmet to death at a time when the authorities made no distinction between criminality and insurrection, except that hanging wasn’t enough punishment for some of the rebels, including Emmet — they had to chop them up for good measure.

As well as judges, members of the ruling class also wore wigs. Little wonder, then, that wigs became the object of a great act of defiance that resulted in members of the United Irishmen being called Croppies.

Folklore suggests the nickname Croppy came from pocketfuls of grain the rebels took with them for food, germinating and growing as crops of barley on their graves. However, it’s believed the name really came from the fact the rebels followed the example of the French revolutionaries who cropped their hair to show their contempt for the bewigged aristocracy.

As Dr Ruan O’Donnell, author of several books on the period, including one on camp follower Croppy Biddy, says: “Short hair was considered radical. It had nothing to do with crops of barley.” So, with their crew cuts, the United Irishmen were, in effect, giving the two fingers to the bewigged ruling class in Ireland.