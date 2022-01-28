| 10.5°C Dublin

Putin is often portrayed as a master strategist, but invading Ukraine backfired once – why threaten to do it again?

John Sipher

Close

Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Vladimir Putin is often portrayed in Western media as a master strategist and shrewd tactician. Russia's recent threats to invade Ukraine and disrupt post-Cold War European security have been received in a similar vein. "Checkmate," a CNN opinion piece last month proclaimed. "Putin has the West cornered." The Russian president appears to have seized the initiative, controlling the crisis narrative and forcing NATO leaders to play by his rules.

It's true that there are few obvious positive outcomes for President Biden or U.S. allies in the current standoff. The crisis is partially a consequence of mishandling Putin's conduct over the past eight years: He has been engaged in a political war against the West, seeking to damage the United States and its allies at every turn. Western powers have failed to push back effectively, offering "resets" and accommodations in the hope that he would change. Instead, Putin has continued his worldwide assault on U.S. interests. He appears to believe that America is weak and inward-focused after decades of war, a recent defeat in Afghanistan and domestic political chaos.

