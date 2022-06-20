| 9.6°C Dublin

Pundit President Michael D Higgins’ naked emperor call on housing echoes Honohan bailout moment

Fionnán Sheahan

Michael D Higgins at Slane castle in 1984 to see Bob Dylan Expand

The 1980s are back in vogue at the moment: Top Gun, Kate Bush, inflation, interest rates and petrol prices are all making a comeback. So too is Michael D Higgins deciding he wants to be a maverick politician.

Back to his days writing columns in Hot Press and appearing open-shirted at Slane. The President has ruffled the feathers of the easily offended in Government by telling those in power what everyone knows already, as he declared the housing crisis “isn’t a crisis any more – it is a disaster”. Of course, it would have been ironic if he had declared the housing situation a “thundering disgrace”. But the sound bite hit the spot anyway.

