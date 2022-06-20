Pundit President Michael D Higgins’ naked emperor call on housing echoes Honohan bailout moment

The 1980s are back in vogue at the moment: Top Gun, Kate Bush, inflation, interest rates and petrol prices are all making a comeback. So too is Michael D Higgins deciding he wants to be a maverick politician.

Back to his days writing columns in Hot Press and appearing open-shirted at Slane. The President has ruffled the feathers of the easily offended in Government by telling those in power what everyone knows already, as he declared the housing crisis “isn’t a crisis any more – it is a disaster”. Of course, it would have been ironic if he had declared the housing situation a “thundering disgrace”. But the sound bite hit the spot anyway.

The truth hurts. The Coalition wants us to believe the latest repackaging of housing policy that hasn’t worked for the last eight years is deserving of a chance.

The last two general elections have been housing elections and yet we’re going for three in a row for the slow learners. The President cut to the chase on the ongoing saga and claimed the emperor has no clothes.

The backlash against a respected elder statesman figure calling out the nonsensical spin being spread by a government of the day had echoes of a previous incident.

Toward the end of 2010, the then government was insisting that Ireland had not applied for a bailout. Then Central Bank president Patrick Honohan rang RTÉ’s Morning Ireland to tell the nation Ireland was indeed applying for a bailout, as had been reported by international media and repeatedly denied by the government. The game was over.

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen would later, diplomatically, suggest Honohan’s intervention “put us on the back foot”. At the time, senior figures in the government were fuming and claimed Honohan severely damaged Ireland’s position in bailout negotiations.

President Higgins also had a hilarious pop at the string of politicians and officials coming up the Áras droning on about Ireland being on the United Nations Security Council and the Council of Europe. The next diplomats due a trip up to the Phoenix Park might be better advised to keep such boring chatter to a gathering with their fellow self-perpetuating elites at an embassy garden party or the Institute of International and European Affairs.

The political establishment shouldn’t be surprised by President Higgins’ behaviour. A left-wing social justice campaigner is in Áras an Uachtaráin, with an overwhelming mandate to represent the people. Higgins’ mode of operation is well-worn.

When the Labour Party was going through another bout of internal ideological faction fighting in the 1980s, the late former party leader Frank Cluskey learned Higgins was in the Middle East, rather than present at a fractious party conference, and quipped: “Trust Michael D to take the easy option: saving the world over saving the Labour Party.” It summed up the future President.

You get what you vote for. President Higgins has never made any secret of his status as an outspoken proponent of equality. Before his election in 2011, Higgins stated: “There is absolutely nothing in my past that in any way would impede me in being President.”

(As an aside, this quote is referenced in the book chronicling that hectic campaign The race for the Áras by Tom Reddy. The author, a former journalist with the Irish Independent, public relations consultant and political advisor, sadly passed away last week following an illness. His funeral took place as the President’s comments were being parsed and analysed in the national media.)

Of course, President Higgins’ past shaped him and also influences his thinking now. The Government is entitled to be taken aback as the President is clearly straying into an area of public policy, beyond his independent role.

Just like his predecessors, the ninth President of Ireland has a duty to protect the Constitution. Simply because President Higgins wants to express his opinions doesn’t mean he always should. He says he has taken to speaking ever more frankly on housing.

There is little to disagree with in the President’s assessment of the housing crisis, or disaster, as he puts it, and the dependence on the private market to resolve the problem of supply. The reference to the country being “closer to the Poor Law system” is a tad over the top. A comparison to the workhouses of pre-Famine times is hardly worthy of a noted academic intellectual. And putting a spotlight on the performance of individual councils in the delivery of social housing is no harm at all. President Higgins is mad as hell and he’s not going to take it anymore – and his ire was spread wide.

The President has struck a chord with his comments, but he’s not always backed. Notably, he has been less vocal in recent years in his adulation of deceased socialist icons Fidel Castro of Cuba and Hugo Chavez of Venezuela and what they stood for. He has taken to passing contentious comments on topics as diverse as Elon Musk’s bid to takeover Twitter to massacres in Nigeria. The President’s remarks that Ukraine should become a neutral country in the interest of peace, just weeks after the Russian invasion of that sovereign country, was particularly wacky.

The President is unquestionably setting a precedent with his stances. That’s fine now when he is reading the public mood. But what if a successor in the Áras decides to follow his lead, but express strident right-wing views that are more akin to Donald Trump or Boris Johnson.

Right now, if you were putting a bet on the next President, you wouldn’t be looking at some establishment shill like Mairead McGuinness. The smart money, as of now, would be on whoever is the Sinn Féin candidate, the party with the overwhelmingly largest support in the land.

And what if a Sinn Féin President seeks to reinterpret history to justify the terrorism of the Provisional IRA. Ireland’s first citizen seeking to explain away IRA murders in Enniskillen or Warrington would be quite the thundering disgrace.

But a President deciding it is appropriate to express personal views opens such a door.

When commenting on current affairs, President Higgins must remember he is no longer “rocking in the Dáil”, as The Saw Doctors song says.

The Pundit President packs a punch but is obliged not to knock a hole in the walls of his office.