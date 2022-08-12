Puck Fair is merely another sideshow of animal cruelty

It’s depressing to again hear tradition being touted as an excuse for subjecting a wild animal to a stressful ordeal for human amusement.

Hoisting a goat in a cage 60 feet above a Kerry town in the middle of a heatwave might strike some people as fun, but it’s not such a wholesome event when considered from the vantage point of the unfortunate animal.

The fact that this goat – given the name King Puck – wears a crown on his wizened head hardly compensates for this cruel blast from the past.

The goat was yesterday removed due to heat concerns. But a few months from now, when the heatwave has been long forgotten, tradition will again be cited in defence of another relic of the Dark Ages.

Hares will be chased by hyped-up dogs in hail, rain and snow... twisting and dodging in waterlogged, frozen, snow-covered or storm-swept fields all over Ireland.

Fans claim the hares enjoy the experience, like the goat who allegedly gets a kick out of being hoisted aloft, and that they are, like King Puck, released back into the wild after the show.

Whether in sweltering heat or in the depths of a climate change Irish winter, animals have to bear the brunt of man’s stupidity and inhumanity.

John Fitzgerald

Callan, Co Kilkenny

Infamy! Infamy! They all have ‘it in for’ Donald Trump

I think we can mostly agree that Donald Trump is uneducated, boorish and misogynistic, but to this long list of “achievements” we can now add that he has little knowledge of either irony or infamy.

On record stating his belief that “only baddies and Mafia guys claim the Fifth (Amendment)”, the former US president takes this course himself during investigations into his business practices. Irony.

This sits nicely with his claims of witch-hunts and “they all have it in-for-me ....” . infamy...get it ? (with thanks to Carry On films). In what other country would such a man flourish ?

David Ryan

Co Meath

Teachers threatening strike is now a certainty in Irish life

There are actually three things that are certain in life, not just the traditional two of death and taxes. Now teachers threatening strike can be added to the list, as they play the “woe is me” card while sitting on their backsides for three months of the years.

Seamus Hanratty

Address with the Editor

Don’t condemn Israel – Gaza very much is a ‘hostile entity’

Brian Ó Éigeartaigh (‘Only by ending Gaza siege can Israel protect all citizens, Letters, August 11) condemns Israel for citing Gaza as a “hostile entity”.

Unfortunately it is. Along with Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon/Syria and Islamic Jihad, which is about to oust Fatah in the West Bank, Israel finds itself surrounded by Iranian-backed militias.

Iran, as we all know, believe the Israeli state should not exist and that Jewish people are a cancer on the Earth.

Thus the Palestinian people, after decades of woeful leadership, have thrown their lot in with a distant country who sees Israel as a hostile American satellite.

All of this is tragic for both Palestinians and Jews in the region.

Ironically, Israel, which now feels threatened by Iranian nuclear development, destroyed Iraq’s nuclear site during the Iraq/Iran war, (funded by the EU and the US), which Iraq’s Saddam Hussein would probably have used against Iran, using co-ordinates supplied by Iranian sources.

Eugene Tannam

Firhouse, Dublin 2

It seems America’s official records code is a busted flush

Section 2071 of Title 18 of US Code refers to the destruction of official records by a number of means “conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates…” but there is no mention of flushing.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Box Hill, Melbourne

Workers need a break – not those getting exorbitant dole

Who is running this country? The Government is now suggesting possibly increasing social welfare payments by €15 per week.

Dole is over €200 a week in this country. In the North it is approximately €70 (£60).

It’s the workers and taxpayers who need a break. The amounts being paid out in social welfare are ludicrous. We are the most generous welfare state in the world.

Donough McGuinness

Bray, Co Wicklow