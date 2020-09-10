| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Publications with titles like 'I Hate Men' are downright aggressive and do neither sex any good

Mary McCarthy

Men are our husbands, brothers and sons who are just trying to do their best

&quot;That it is OK to have as your abiding rule to be suspicious of them. But these men are our husbands, cousins, brothers, sons, uncles, grandfathers, friends, boyfriends,&quot; writes Mary. Stock photo Expand

Close

&quot;That it is OK to have as your abiding rule to be suspicious of them. But these men are our husbands, cousins, brothers, sons, uncles, grandfathers, friends, boyfriends,&quot; writes Mary. Stock photo

"That it is OK to have as your abiding rule to be suspicious of them. But these men are our husbands, cousins, brothers, sons, uncles, grandfathers, friends, boyfriends," writes Mary. Stock photo

Getty Images/Blend Images

"That it is OK to have as your abiding rule to be suspicious of them. But these men are our husbands, cousins, brothers, sons, uncles, grandfathers, friends, boyfriends," writes Mary. Stock photo

While I lined up for coffee today I read an interview on my phone with a French writer who has written a publication called I Hate Men.

I had to read it twice I was so taken aback – imagine if it was I Hate Women or I Hate Children, the hoo-ha that would break out.

I have not read Moi les hommes, je les déteste, but the gist of what the 25-year-old author is saying is women have the right not to like men; not to love them as a whole, but they can make exceptions.

Related Content