Publications with titles like 'I Hate Men' are downright aggressive and do neither sex any good

While I lined up for coffee today I read an interview on my phone with a French writer who has written a publication called I Hate Men.

I had to read it twice I was so taken aback – imagine if it was I Hate Women or I Hate Children, the hoo-ha that would break out.

I have not read Moi les hommes, je les déteste, but the gist of what the 25-year-old author is saying is women have the right not to like men; not to love them as a whole, but they can make exceptions.

That it is OK to have as your abiding rule to be suspicious of them. In The Guardian piece, Pauline Harmange discusses how her husband is her great supporter and she makes an exception for him but she mistrusts the men she does not know.

But these men are our husbands, cousins, brothers, sons, uncles, grandfathers, friends, boyfriends.

The men I know are uniformly respectful of women and agree everyone benefits from a gender-equal society.

It seems outrageous that something with this title could be printed in France – the 96-page essay had an initial print run of 450 but when an adviser to France’s gender equality ministry threatened legal action demand soared and 2,500 copies sold out.

When my friend arrived, I asked his opinion. He shrugged and looked away.

When I repeatedly pressed him he took a deep breath and looked me steadily in the eye: “I am sick of feeling I am semi-guilty all the time.

“This kind of man-bashing, insulting stuff, is everywhere but you cannot make a squeak if you are a man – and you are no better, Mary.”

I asked him what he meant and he pointed out I wrote an article a few weeks ago which referenced Vogue Williams saying her ex made her feel sick.

My piece was about how we all have a relationship we wished never happened.

My friend pointed out I should have been ashamed I did not mention it was not OK for Vogue to talk about her ex like that and if Bryan McFadden did that there would be outrage.

He is right, of course.

Are double standards being applied and is the media too quick to highlight men’s failings over women’s?

Harmange says she wrote the book less from her personal experience of men but from her work as an activist in a feminist organisation that helps victims of rape and sexual assault.

Through this work she will have seen horrific cases of women who are being abused but her anger at the men responsible should not be directed at the general population.

It is not right she should extrapolate this is the essence of what all men are capable of.

There are bad apples out there and as a society we should direct our energies and resources to catching the unfortunate as they fall and helping them out of trouble. But publications with titles like I Hate Men are downright aggressive and do neither sex any good.

It is horrible to go through life with the default position that men are ogres. They are just like women – the vast majority are decent and trying to do their best.

I remember an experience of going running with my dad in UCD 20 years ago that upset me then and upsets me today.

It was dark and he went ahead as I stopped to tie my laces.

I passed two girls who looked shocked and when I caught up with my dad I asked him what happened?

He said he had come around the corner and startled them and one of them had screamed.

He was shaken at her raw reaction of fear. I felt upset that the girls could ever think my dad would ever do anything to hurt anyone.

Think about the men in your own life – that is the default of the average man you should keep in your head.

We are doing each other no favours to think otherwise.