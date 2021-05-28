| 10.6°C Dublin

Protecting against cyber attacks can’t be the task of one agency, it must involve us all

John Keaney

John Keaney - CEO of SIRO, a joint venture between ESB and Vodafone Expand
John Keaney - CEO of SIRO, a joint venture between ESB and Vodafone

Two weeks on from the HSE’s cyber attack the organisation is still in the thick of it battling to restore IT services and get health services back up and running.

Much has been written on the preparedness of our health service and wider Government agencies for such attacks. The temptation is to criticise Government for not having a sufficiently robust system in place. This may prove justified but, before we start finger pointing, we need a balanced view of the issue and its broader context.

What has happened to the HSE is far from unique. In May 2017, the WannaCry ransomware attack spread rapidly across the world. NHS hospitals were among the biggest organisations affected. Many of the same issues our HSE now faces occurred across NHS Trusts too, with computers, MRI scanners and theatre equipment exposed.

