Proposed latte levy on takeaway coffee cups is bad news for the environment

As we emerge from Covid-19 straight into a cost-of-living crisis and record levels of inflation, you might think the Government is doing whatever it takes to ensure consumers won’t endure even more costs.

Instead, the so-called “latte levy” proposed in Green Party junior minister Ossian Smyth’s Circular Economy Act is another body blow to consumers, and will place a colossal burden on small businesses across the country which could result in job losses.

The Circular Economy Act will place a levy of anywhere between 20c and €1 on single-use items used in food and beverage retail, including cups, containers and packaging. Its proposed levy on coffee cups has been widely reported, but the scope of the new law is much vaster, with far-reaching impact on the food and drink industry, and gives the minister the discretionary power to ultimately ban any of these items.

This is counter-intuitive and short-sighted. Cafe owners like myself have at great cost invested in locally made compostable coffee cups, liners and lids over the past number of years. It is disheartening to see these fully compostable products now subjected to a levy.

In these challenging times, business owners strapped for cash will revert to cheap, plastic-based single-use cups for customers who don’t present a reusable cup, as there is now no incentive to invest in more expensive compostable cups.

The Irish public are clear on this when given the choice. In June, Ireland Thinks polled over 1,200 people and found the vast majority of people are against a ban on recyclable and compostable paper cups.

They are also explicitly in favour of improving recycling facilities rather than implementing a ban: carrot, not stick.

Mr Smyth fails to realise this levy will drive the market to the cheapest ‘reusable’ plastic cup available; a lower quality item with limited reuse potential, and with added carbon footprint from shipping, washing, drying and associated labour.

A transition to multiple-use items such as cups and bowls will require new washing and drying systems, and incur refurbishment costs.

The increased water and electricity arising from these refurbishments won’t just be costly — it won’t be environmentally friendly either.

There are around 15,000 employees in the coffee-related hospitality sector in Ireland, and the vast majority of our business is takeaway trade. There was precious little consultation around this act, in particular with small businesses who will bear the economic brunt of this legislation.

The other true flaw at the heart of this new law is that it actually risks having a detrimental impact on Ireland’s ambitions to reduce plastic use and waste. The EU Waste Directive instructs member states to implement solutions that deliver the best overall environmental outcome.

The most effective way forward is to model our European neighbours, who have focused on reducing the weight of plastic content within items such as coffee cups — resulting in single-use paper-based cups that are recyclable, compostable and contain as little as 10pc plastic.

This achieves a superior reduction on single-use plastic, compared to the low quality, imported and 100pc plastic cups championed by Mr Smyth.

Against the backdrop of a challenging few years for the industry, the “latte levy” is yet another cost — one that we cannot afford, will not achieve the intended outcome, and which could evolve into an outright ban on single-use items, threatening the viability of many businesses across the country.

Katie Cantwell is the managing director of KC Peaches