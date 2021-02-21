Propaganda? No thanks. We're exhausted

Three things will decide how this goes, and right now two of them are in rag order.

The three things are public morale, political leadership and science.

Science has been playing a blinder, but even there the news is not all good.

Our expectations of our leaders were already barely ankle-high. After this past week, our expectations of them have sunk to subterranean levels.

Public morale?

I haven't seen any scientific measurement, but the exhaustion is self-evident. It's not the exhaustion of missing the usual social pleasures - though that in itself is not to be sniffed at. It's the exhaustion of living in danger. The exhaustion of losing work - not just missing the money, but the routine, the sense of being part of things, making a contribution, the sense of achievement.

A large part of society has experienced the draining feeling that comes with the permanent shortage of money, the lack of the necessities it buys. And missing the comfort of knowing what you spend will be replaced next payday.

The longer it goes on, the greater the fear that this is the future - jobs that won't be there to go back to, careers undone, whole businesses gone under.

Above all, time wasted staring at a wall at home, two metres distant from everyone when we go out - and always wondering what's next.

Politicians become exhausted too. And make bad decisions. Then, chastened, fearful, they take forever to make any decision.

Meanwhile, parents know that children's feet grow. They wonder where they'll get the kids' feet measured so they can buy shoes to send them back to the schools the politicians are talking about reopening.

Exhaustion comes from the innumerable times such problems have to be thought through.

Some of us envied the freedoms, choices and possibilities of today's young people - and for many of them that has vanished. Huge efforts they made to assess potential, sort through possibilities and try out prospects all thrashed.

We can assure them this is a setback, a blip in a lifetime of possibilities - but they're the ones living it.

The old had to hide from the virus, to squander too big a portion of their small ration of time.

And many have lost out in the worst way possible.

Morale is sapped by the mounting deaths. In mid-November, after eight months of it, we hit 2,000 deaths. It then took less than eight weeks more to pass 3,000. And a few days ago, after just another three weeks, we passed 4,000 dead.

Morale is sapped by the relentlessness of it all, and the mounting evidence of the damage the virus does to those, of whatever age, who survive.

Exhaustion comes from uncertainty. Most of us are weary, unsure, but we're paying attention. We know there are people looking out for themselves, but there always are.

The vast majority of us know that we either fight this collectively or it will chew us up, one by one.

In such circumstances, competent political leadership is essential.

Long, bitter, sigh...

There was, on Friday, a three-hour meeting of the Coronavirus Cabinet Subcommittee, at which nothing was decided other than to pass the decision-making to the full Cabinet, on Tuesday.

At some point, there appears to have been a decision for the Coronavirus Cabinet Subcommittee to meet again on Monday.

Look, this is an emergency. It's already stretched over months, it may stretch over years, it will remain an emergency, and in an emergency decisions are made according to need, not schedule.

Long, leisurely breaks are off the agenda. So be it if that means politicians don't get to discuss with local party hacks the effect all this might have on second preferences in the election boxes from the top end of the constituency.

Stop worrying about the next election. This is what you're allegedly in politics for. This is it. You will never face more crucial decisions. Stop faffing about.

You will not be remembered for winning a second seat in some marginal - you will be judged on the body count of your constituents.

Act on knowledgeable advice. When the evidence mounts, change your mind. Tell us so, and why. When you make the wrong choice, accept it, admit it, and get over it.

Argue things through, tell us the choices, then speak with one voice.

On the record.

Last week, we had everyone from the Taoiseach and Tánaiste down yapping, top-of-the-head stuff about what might or might not be done at some vague point in time. They sowed confusion.

Meanwhile, anonymous Cabinet "sources" were saying things that might or might not be true, depending on how awake they were during Cabinet discussions.

I know, reporters love to get "sources", it makes them feel like Woodward and Bernstein. But there's no reason why the media should grant anonymity to any politician to peddle a version of information the public has a right to know.

The only time a politician needs anonymity might be when they're telling us something is being hidden from us.

Dismantle your propaganda machine, appoint a Cabinet spokesperson through which the public is kept informed. Explain the why and the wherefore of every decision. Hide nothing.

Last week's confusion, with consequent effects on public morale, is what comes of making propagandists of people who should be informing us.

There are times when we need politicians to speak - to reveal things, to explain things. Always they should do this on the record.

Never have we more needed information and clarity. The way to stop the tattle of know-nothings is when those with information reveal it. On the record.

The science has been amazing. By removing the market pressure from the process, vaccine research was liberated. These amazingly knowledgeable people are not done yet.

But, dangers await us. There was a report a couple of days ago of two variants - one from the UK, one from California - combining. The recombinant thankfully fizzled out. But it pointed to unwelcome possibilities.

As dear old Albert Reynolds might have said, that's viruses for you. Control them or kill them, or they'll keep looking for mutational possibilities that will slaughter us.

Through all this we have to endure the cranks and the headbangers. On social media, sensible people discuss real problems and treat one another with care. And, a few tweets down the timeline there's some chancer - equipped with a supply of random capital letters - declaring that: "WE are living in a dictatorship, with Hitler MARTIN... All we are short of now are gas chambers."

(And that's an actual tweet, from Friday last.)

People are thankful for the skills of a doctor who cuts their chest open, rearranges the arteries in their heart, sews everything back together and prescribes an array of medicines to keep them alive long enough to recover.

But when the same doctor holds up a syringe and recommends they take a vaccine, they sneer: "You're not going to trick me, you ba****d. I've seen a YouTube video about them things."

Beyond the noisy eejits, there are people with sensible worries, real questions that deserve answers. Nphet needs to answer those questions - calmly, tolerantly, respectfully - explaining clearly the science behind the protections.

And the politicians need to treat us with respect.

Give us information, explain possibilities. Explain decisions.

Do so openly, and always on the record.