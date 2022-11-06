Proof, as if it were needed, that we areth in End Times

As if we needed any confirmation that we are indeed in the End Times, we got it last week, with the return of good old-fashioned fire and brimstone. Indeed, we can turn to scripture for confirmation:

For lo it is written that a preacher will rise up from the south, and verily he will smite the sinners and the fornicators and the sodomites from the altar, and it will come to pass that the bile that he doth speweth will go viral.

And though his bishop may raise up his staff and his crook to censure him, the preacher will be on all the radio shows, sometimes two shows in a row.

And Dobbo will beget Joe and Joe will beget the callers to the Liveline. And verily, though everyone will rise up against this preacher, and tell him that verily, there is no room for this kind of shite anymore, the preacher will not mind.

He will turn the other cheek, because he won’t care as long as he is getting to proclaim the word of God as he sees it.

And know ye too that there will be a slight element of awks around it all, because when the preacher doth sayeth that he speaketh with the authority of God and the catechism, he mayeth have a point.

Because the faithful will know that even though the stuff the preacher preacheth isn’t acceptable anymore, technically much of what he sayeth is close enough to the actual position of the church, even though there be-eth a general agreement not to advertise it too much.

And some of the flock wondered why we were allowing the preacher to spread his bile. But the preacher, forged, so the scribes say, in the culture wars of the Great Satan of the USA, knows that as long as the words he speaketh are being heard and repeated, he is winning.

And lo, he knows that if he calleth the rulers and governors and the Pharisees an abomination, they will respond, and lo, everyone will keep his name on their lips for another day.

Indeed there was a time where the preacher would not have got such attention. But the people had been maddened by the times they were living in. It had started with plague, and after that, everything had seemed to go wrong for them. Verily, they were starting to feel like they were lost in the desert.

After the plague came war and with it a shortage of oil for their wicks. Then the value of their coin started to go down as the price of everything went up.

Just as the preacher rose up, the people faced a new plague, where the fowl of the air had to be locked away from the beasts in the field.

And also, though they waited and waited for 40 days through October and November, winter never came, and they knew the unnatural warmth and raining cats and dogs were because God was angry with them for destroying his Eden. So fire and brimstone felt like the logical next step.

But all ended well, for most good people of God said this preacher who did not speak for them, or for their God.

And everyone doth agreed, that while it seemed a bit of craic initially, all in all, it was a grubby little incident, and the people did feel a bit dirty, and wished to scrub themselves off in the waters of Babylon.​