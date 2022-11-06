| 10.3°C Dublin

Proof, as if it were needed, that we areth in End Times

Brendan O'Connor

As if we needed any confirmation that we are indeed in the End Times, we got it last week, with the return of good old-fashioned fire and brimstone. Indeed, we can turn to scripture for confirmation:

For lo it is written that a preacher will rise up from the south, and verily he will smite the sinners and the fornicators and the sodomites from the altar, and it will come to pass that the bile that he doth speweth will go viral.

